The merveille comes gloved and heavy

Over the bone cobbled streets

To reckonings and money

And spots of blood on the sheets.

Full fathoms five in headlines drowned

We waken, drained – your mule vigor

Carmelized, ridden up and down

Unti we agree on its mortal rigor

That has left us speechless for another day.

What pound of flesh did you want

So much that this is the price you pay?

So to absence and this awful can’t.