What's next? A nostalgic look at 2007 bullshit, and where we are now (in the ongoing catastrophe)

In 2007, Prospect Magazine, always looking
for hits, did a survey of big thinkers. Here's the way they phrased their
question:
“We asked 100 writers and thinkers to
answer the following question: Left and right defined the 20th century. What's
next? The pessimism of their responses is striking: almost nobody expects the
world to get better in the coming decades, and many think it will get worse.”
Admittedly, the thinkers they asked seemed
somewhat random. David Brooks gets his say, and Joe Boyd, a music producer,
gets his, and apparently what qualifies one to have a view of the next one
hundred years best is to work for a bank or business or write an opinion
column. There were no H.G. Wells, that’s for sure, and few seemed to disagree
with the premise of the question.
Well 16 years on, the answers seem all too
predicably concentrated on what the 00s held to be the most important issue
since some peasant invented bread: terrorism.
Nobody, oddly, questioned the premise. Left
and right did not define the twentieth century. The century was defined, in our
view, by two things: first, the treadmill of production – that system which is
falsely defined as capitalist because one of its surface characteristics is the
market system – which emerged in Europe in the 17th and 18th century, followed
out its logic in all systems (communist, fascist, liberal capitalist) on a
world wide basis, having laid the foundations in the 19th century (the
development, for instance, of the terror famine in Ireland and India by the
British surely provided models for Stalin's agricultural policy) and
collapsed the agriculture-based culture that humans had lived under for the
past 12,000 years. That was surely the most significant thing that happened in
the 20th century, and no ideology led it, no ideology opposed it, and no ideology
even envisioned it.
The anxiety naturally attendant on the end
of civilization – which happened at speed in the early 20th century
- created a macro feature, which I’d call the dialectic of vulnerability –
basically, that process by which populations, feeling ever more vulnerable even
as they became ever more affluent developed systems meant to render them
invulnerable – that is, an ever more threatening war culture, with an ever
greater destructive reach – which, of course, rendered them ever more
vulnerable, an irony that was not rhetorical, but systematic. When we think
back on that 9/11, which we do less and less, it was so critical, in part, because it was a
moment in which the nakedness of the system was revealed – a system that could,
theoretically, respond to ICBMs traveling over the poles, couldn’t respond to
19 half educated men with box cutters and homemade bombs. And… of course it
couldn’t.
Defense is a collective fiction, which is
its function – being a fiction, there is never a limit on the amount of money
one can spend on it. It is, theoretically, inifinitely expensive, while its
payoff, as a defense system against all threats, is nearly zero – it will never
defend against all threats. That’s ever, with a big fucking E.
The intersection between the treadmill of
production and the war culture shaped the 20th century. The division between
the right and the left were epiphenomena of that dynamic. It is, of course,
impossible to predict the next five years … but in a sense it is probably
easier to predict the next 100, since prediction here isn’t about particulars
but long, long trends. H.G. Wells was so great because he had a novelist’s
instinct for the life of those trends. LI doesn’t – in 1985, when we entered
Grad school, we would never have predicted the cultural triumph of Reaganism,
for instance. It would have seemed utterly implausible that the combination of
endebtedness, meanness, and libertarian logic that flew in the face of reality
would ever survive the end of the Gipper. From our inability to see what was in
front of our nose, we took a lesson: never underestimate the Death Wish of a
culture. It struck us in the 00S as,
frankly, insane to frame the next hundred years in terms of terrorism or the
“battle of civilizations” between Islam and the west. For one thing, among
threatening issues, terrorism ranks way below, I don’t know, highway safety as
a real issue. And definitely, in America, below mass shootings. The instinct to
make mass shootings terrorism – the terrorism of rebels without a cause –
aligns them, I think, with a mission that provides a last second justification
for what is really an act of despair. I’d align them with the rise in suicides
and overdoses, and take the apotheosis of the gun, in American culture, as a
gesture that points to the dead end of the treadmill of production – we can
produce everything but a reason to live. And if you have no reason to live,
others either don’t or, more enragingly, do.
The early 00s were a time where, in the
States, there was a felt need to feed
the war culture; terrorism is an invention that has no enemies – it is a win
win for all participants, giving an excuse to the war culture’s governors to
continue doing what they want to continue doing anyway, and thus guaranteeing
that a little place will always be set aside for terrorists – sort of like in
the movie Network, where the tv network discovers the audience pull of
terrorism, and puts the unorganized groups of guerillas on a business basis. As
for Islam, again, the use value of Islam is not in Islam per se, but the way it
operates as a wonderful two-fer – dark skins that aren’t Christian! Is there a
more perfect enemy? Really, Milosovic should be hailed as a prophet – his
ideology has now become standard on the Right, and will no doubt be more and
more embedded in the policy of the American state as we drift from disaster to
disaster.
Yet the argument that wasn’t had in the 00s
was decisively won by those who think America should spend in all around 800
billion a year on the military. For those who want to trace the consequences of
that, look at Biden’s foreign policy – or in general the foreign policy of the
US since the golden days of Bush.
Nobody, in 2007, had discovered that
delightful distraction, AI, which is now the hottest thing ever to argue about
as the climate goes seriously crazy. And as the inequality in wealth has become
institutionalized to an extent that talk about democracy almost anywhere is
absolutely hollow.
Never have the nabobs of the opinion racket
been as bad at their business as they are today. As for me, I have taken stern
measures not to believe what seems to be happening right before our eyes as a
matter of spiritual health.I can’t believe the NYT is so bad, I can’t believe
Twitter still exists, I can’t believe that, after all the bullshit, we are
watching the rights of women to corporal sovereignty just go down the toilet, I
can’t believe that peeps outside of France don’t understand that you don’t let
the government destroy the more than half century legacy of social democracy
because otherwise, you are heading towards serfdom.
Willed belief. I try to live like I’m reading
a novel – instead of being in one.
