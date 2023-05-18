The Romantic agony in a cocktail lounge lady’s room

I searched my heart, the street, my ex-‘s habits, my family

I searched them all for opportune neuroses

That I could jot down for my poetry

And calm my nerves and hide the focus

Five fathoms deep in something posy sounding.

For after all, don’t I claim to be

Some seashell bard, some grounding

Mama, some prophet of the salty sea

Minus the albatross around my neck

(come to tell you all)?

- No? I’m here to sample wreck

I’m here to smear the large and small

Until disproportion proposes

That we go for a little walk, you and I,

A little walk with pretty poses.

A little truism, a little lie,

Logos burning a hole in my pocket

“Like her fair eyes, dude, the day was fair”

I was going up like a rocket

A perfect movement in the down and dirty air

And heard myself gibbering like a bat

while the air grew ever more blind

and thick with those who flew, shrieked and shat

panting for the breath we’d left behind

until at last I found the perfect line, filled with blood

and sucked it all dry and fell and understood.





-Karen Chamisso