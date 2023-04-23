Dial 0 for the operator, 1 for billing

Dial O for the operator, 1 for billing

Who invents? We repair, or we have the man

Bring his tools for a look-see. We aren’t familiar

With the specs, the codes, the at-hand

Or have anything at our fingertips.

We have to back up, we miss the appointment.

We talk to the secretaries of those who have secretaries

Wondering who is holding when we are put on hold.

Are they the holders, really? Is this a hold up

That the Lord has made, we in his hands

He in our hearts, the hold em and fold em

Of gross contingency? Are we being

Offered muzak and headache again,

Like when we were little girls in the back seat

When we had to go so bad

And mom said hold it

And we couldn’t, we couldn’t?