Dial 0 for the operator, 1 for billing

Dial O for the
operator, 1 for billing
Who invents? We
repair, or we have the man
Bring his tools for a
look-see. We aren’t familiar
With the specs, the codes, the at-hand
Or have anything at
our fingertips.
We have to back up, we
miss the appointment.
We talk to the
secretaries of those who have secretaries
Wondering who is holding
when we are put on hold.
Are they the holders,
really? Is this a hold up
That the Lord has
made, we in his hands
He in our hearts, the hold
em and fold em
Of gross contingency? Are
we being
Offered muzak and
headache again,
Like when we were little girls in the back seat
When we had to go so
bad
And mom said hold it
And we couldn’t, we
couldn’t?
