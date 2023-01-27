what is wrong with Von Mises (Ludwig, not Richard)

I ain’t satisfied at all, at all with Jonathan Rée’s London Review essay on Hayek. An essay in the form of a
review, the classic LRB format.
Ree starts out wrongfooting from the
moment the runner is off his mark: in the first graf:
“We socialists like to hark back to
better days, when ideals shone bright and principles stood tall: equality,
fairness, democracy, internationalism, mutuality, jobs, education, food,
housing, medicine, pensions, peace, friendship and love. But there is one
strand of the tradition we prefer not to think about: the idea of putting an
end to the wasteful chaos of capitalism by implementing a comprehensive
economic plan.”
“We socialists” here puts Ree on a
definite side, from which he can pretty much cut away at socialism. This is the
timehonored neoliberal stance of all the socialist parties that tossed
themselves in the garbage in the post-Wall period – the French socialists, the
Italian Olive tree, the English Labour party. In fact, of course, globalization
has been largely the effect of trade treaties by political entities
implementing comprehensive economic plans in order to get going with that
Ricardo-ist de-industrialization of the heartland. They’ve been piecemeal and
are heavily tilted towards capital and away from labor. As for those plans that
put away the wasteful chaos of capitalism, may I remind you, ladies and germs
of the jury, of the past three years of responses to the pandemic? In a piece
that avoids history – you know, of business cycles and wars – and confines its
biographical details to marriages and books, this is what you get.
Von Mises – and not the good one,
Richard, but the bad one, Ludwig – gets a pretty sweet treatment. Take for
instance this graf:
“Socialists as Mises imagined them were
no more than reactionary fantasists, trying to stuff the genie of capitalism
back into a medieval bottle and imagining they could hang on to modern
prosperity while banishing the free markets that make it possible. He made the
case with flair, and one of his jibes – about socialists who talk about ‘paths
to socialism’ without saying anything about ‘socialism itself’ – still hurts.
He chose, however, to confront the socialist ideal directly. There wasn’t much
to go on: Engels’s Socialism: Utopian and Scientific had put a damper on
speculation about socialism-as-such. But Mises found a convenient example close
at hand, in the work of Otto Neurath, who was, like him, an Austrian
economist-philosopher, but otherwise his complete opposite. In 1918, Neurath
had run the Office of Central Planning in the shortlived Bavarian Soviet
Republic, and he would go on to work in social housing and adult education for
the socialist administration of ‘Red Vienna’.”
That mention of Neurath’s planning for
the “shortlived Bavarian Soviet Republic” could be paired, and should be
paired, with Ludwig von Mises own position as an advisor for the Austrian governments
that led Austrian into the crash. But first: about Neurath’s economic activity,
incidentally, one might ponder one of his great contributions to economics:
making economics legible to the masses. Let
me boost this bit from Robert J. Leonard’s
essay, Ethics and the Excluded Middle: Karl Menger and social science in Interwar
Vienna:
“ In 1924 Neurath set up the Social and
Economic Museum of Vienna (SEMV), with funding from the Viennese municipal
government, some trade unions, and social insurance funds. Using the
"Vienna method" of pictorial statistics, this center exhibited statistical
information on social and economic change to the workers of Vienna. Pictorial
symbols were used to overcome literacy barriers and stimulate the interest of
the uneducated, who would probably never have set foot inside a museum
otherwise. By demonstrating clearly to the Viennese working class that infant
mortality rates were falling in the poor ghettos, but not as quickly as in the
wealthy enclaves, or that the Social Democratic municipal government had made
great strides in the provision of housing and education, the museum's pictorial
statistics were both a constituent element of Neurath's empirical sociology and
an endorsement of a particular politics. The most important of the SEMV's
informative graphic art came from the chisel of Gerd Arntz, Neurath's chief
designer from 1928… Amtz used simple
forms-in his case black-and-white woodcuts and linocuts-to protest against
socioeconomic conditions, and this simplicity appealed to the sensibilities of
Menger and many socially progressive moderns.”
Neurath, now there was a genius, who
has inspired one of the best philosophical minds in the business right now,
Nancy Cartwright.
But I digress.
What was Mises doing during the “interwar
period”? The Journal of the History of Ideas has a special issue, edited by
Quinn Slobodian and Niklas Olsen, on von Mises (Spring, 2022), which is
propelled by a fact that Ree doesn’t mention: Mises has become the figurehead
for a paleo-conservative movement with its center at the Mises Institute in
Auburn, Alabama – a movement that combines racism, suspicion of international institutions,
rabid support for the gold standards, and a generally contemptuous attitude towards
democracy.
Does this mirror Mises own positions? He was employed by the Vienna Chamber of Commerce,
and it was a position that exactly fit his talents. lent his support to an austerity regime and
continuing the gold standard. Von Mises became famous outside of his little
circle by writing an article, in 1920, that attempted to show that socialist
economies would be de facto inefficient: by denying themselves markets, they
would deny themselves the tool that made for price searches. Prices made
capitalist economies what they were: machines tending towards the greatest
level of efficiency.
You can read a lot of commentary about
this essay, translated as: Economic Calculation in the Socialist Commons. Most
of that commentary, however, misses how ballsy it was to make these claims for
capitalism in 1920. 1920! In 1919, annual consumer prices in Austria rocketed
up 149 percent. By 1922, the inflation rate had reached 2,087 percent. Mises
calmly explaining the efficiency of the market made price system in the midst
of these numbers is rather like Doctor Pangloss explaining all is for the best
in the best of all possible worlds in the Lisbon earthquake. The market was entirely unable on its own to
stop the inflation – although undoubted, after mass starvation had crashed
demand, the prices might have gone down.
Ah, but these are mere figures and human
lives – it is not the fictitious free market! Austria came out of the inflation
by the usual international measures, overseen by that non-market entity, the
League of Nations, which devolved the currency making power to a monopoly bank –
basically, making Austria institute a central bank – and implementing export-oriented
policies while cutting the budget. This, of course, is not called central
planning, because central planning is supposedly done by radical lefties
instead of Capital. But of course, this is how Capital speaks – and it does not
give a fuck about the free market, save as a rhetorical figleaf. The loans made to the government found a ready
market among the bond dealers, and Austria’s crown stabilized with relation to
the dollar without the “free market” having much to say about it.
In the arguments around the socialist
price question, much forgetting is necessary to get started. The Soviet Union,
with its image of planning – which we know from extensive research created an
ad hoc bureaucracy of rent-seeking – is considered the true empirical
refutation of the planners. But the planners don’t need a perfect central
planning authority – they just need to show that planning of one type or
another, by private enterprises, sets prices, and that consumer choice is not
the determining factor. In actuality, in the branches in which prices can most
effortlessly be compared by consumers, the movement towards monopoly is actually
advanced, as smaller enterprises can’t compete until you have a small number of
price makers. On top of this, of course, there is the planning level of the
official state – which produces money and borrows money. We can see central
planning everywhere we look in actual capitalist conditions. This is,
incidentally, why the Mises-ites hate the central banks – because the central
banks represent the reality of Capital. Central Banks are the waking up – free markets
are the wet dream.
Well, this started out as a bitch
against Jonathan Rée, and lets leave it by dissing, again, his notion that the
fall of the Soviet Union and all that jazz showed that central planning is
dead. Which is why he thinks that Von
Mises has made a brilliant argument here:
“Planners in a socialist state could
probably sustain the manufacture and distribution of standard consumer goods,
he said, at least for a while (as in certain wartime economies), but they would
be flummoxed when faced with choices about long-term investment. If they wanted
to build a new factory, for example, they would need to evaluate thousands of
options ranging over labour, plant, materials, location, transport and likely
demand, many of them untested and all interacting far into the future; but
without the guidance provided by prices in a free market they would be groping
in the dark, and stumbling towards miseries unknown since the middle ages. Some
socialists might relish the prospect, persuading themselves that wealth
corrupts and poverty breeds virtue; but if they meant what they said about
constructing a ‘rational economic system’ they would have to swallow their
pride and recognise that economic rationality is impossible without free
markets.”
The guidance provided by prices in the
free market? This might be the silliest picture of the actually existing
practice of firms in the capitalist economy one could draw. The reason
factories were not being built in Austria in the 1920s was precisely because
there was no guidance whatsoever from prices in the “free market”. This is true
in good times and bad. A price is a compromise between different institutional
forces – not the pearl in the fictitious oyster of a market that can’t exist on
any but the smallest scale.
