JR and SBF - It is Gaddis's world, we just live here

In the popular sport
of guessing which novel, philosopher, poet etc. will be read a hundred years
from now, the answer seems to be mostly – the novelist, philosopher, poet that
I like. One likes to think one’s likes will be immortalized by others who are
like oneself.
However, I can well
imagine a novel and novelist I don’t like at all being read one hundred years
from now, and one I adore not being read one hundred years from now. Why not?
The community of readers in which I find myself is, I hope, going to socially
reproduce. I do my best by writing to help this process along. However, as I am
a wee little pea and my writing is certainly not going to be read one hundred
years from now, or even one year from now, I am not optimistic about my contribution
to the general culture of sweetness and light. It is here that I flash the
tears emoticon and move on.
This is why I can’t
say if J.R. will be one of those novels, like Moby Dick, that re-emerge after a
hundred years as one of the major works, one of the touchstones of literature,
American division. I can see similarities: Moby Dick is encyclopedic, and
includes everything from a glossary to reflections of a cosmic nature. J.R. is
encyclopedic in its way too – it parades such tag ends of culture as Mozart’s
letters and the highflying vocabulary of hyper-conglomerates, fall out shelters
and the privatization of education, etc. etc. Moby Dick’s characters engage in
dramatic dialogues, where’s J.R.’s characters engage in dialogues in which
misunderstanding, misspeaking and in general the failure to communicate is the
standard of all communication.
But it is not only the
unique way Gaddis finds to link together his story, but the story itself, that
seems to say something about the America we all know, who have lived in the United
States in the last fifty or so years. At the center is a little boy, JR , who –
though a mechanism not dissimilar to any of the great swindlers and boy wonders
of American capitalism of the past decades – amasses an imaginary fortune on Wall
Street. Since J.R.’s voice has not broken, or is breaking – since he’s a boy
child – he has to buy and sell using a dirty handkerchief, which he puts over
the phone to disguise his voice. And because he needs an adult to help him, he
ropes into his scheme a music composer who is a scion of old wealth come down
on its downers with the significant name of Bast, which might or might not have
anything to do with Forster’s Leonard Bast. But this way of telling the novel,
book reporting it, does not convey the experience of the novel. It is huge, and,
unfortunately, one reading is not enough. Myself, I started it and stopped it
and then, for some reason, picked it up again when I was in the mood, and I was
simply astonished by what the novel does. It is never referred to when the tycoons
go down, the Milikans or the Lehman Brothers. Shame, that, as Gaddis clearly
saw that buying junk – whether junk bonds or junk real estate or whatever –
gave you leverage to keep going and blow a financial bubble, and it could be
done by a twelve year old boy whose slang and abbreviated speech is taken as
the height of financial genius by the press. The special lingo of, say, crypto
currency buffs would fit right into JR. And JR has a natural eye for business
as an elaborate board game, cause he is a boy who likes to play games and read
the back of comic books and junk mail. The junk mail comes in fast as he takes one
stock that his class bought and builds an empire of investing on it.
‘See, I read in this
thing where you sell everything and lease it right back off the people you sold
it to on this like ninety nine years
lease because I mean who cares what’s going to happen in ninety nine years ,
see so then you stay right in business and get to keep on losing money just like before only now you have all this here
cash.”
I imagine if you took,
from this 700 plus page book, all the dialogue of J R, who gets it all from the
junk mail he so happily receives – using Bast’s address – you could make an encyclopedia
of every get rich quick scheme that has made America the showplace of
financialized capitalism. Including such items as integrating old folks homes
and medical supply companies to create stores in these homes for the clever prosthetics
limb shopper.
The SBF fuckup is
special, in one way: apparently all the wisemen of silicon valley and private
equity grandly overlooked that the man’s companies didn’t even have real
boards. They overlooked the fact that SBF, much like JR, played video games
while he was conferencing to get funding from various hotshots. All, of course,
via zoom. Gaddis must have looked down from heaven and smiled a big smile. He predicted
it all.
Comments