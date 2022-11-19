A stomach ache in the heart: American frauds

We are all, as
Americans – I speak as one of the flock – still at the low stage of
civilisation of one of the Mississippi towns in Huck Finn.
By a fortunate
coincidence, I’ve been reading Huck Finn each night for the last month to Adam before he goes to sleep. We have an
agreement – a page or three of Huck, then A. reads to him from the Vam-wolf-zom
book. We are now deep into the Duke and Dauphin’s greatest fraud, the imitation of an English
minister and his deaf and dumb brother to bedazzle a rube Mississippi Valley
family and worm out their goods. It is one of the great episodes. I’m
revisiting it just as frauds of a larger scale but basically with the same
mirthworthy unctuousness – the FTX
fraud, the Elon Musk twitter jamboree – are leading a dance though the papers,
and, more importantly, through Twitter. Twitter has taken up the burden of the
tabloid, because the newspapers – the WAPO, the NYT – have become so country
club that they don’t know what to do with such rich materials, recognizing in
the spoiled children who are the begetters of this scheme their own children
from their own prep schools, and hesitating between the scolding and the “aren’t
they adorable” talk that they give their progeny when they come home stoned
with the fender bent Porsche.
Sad, that. At one
time, when it had more hustle, the NYT played the role of a sort of choral
character in Gesine Cresspahl novels of Uwe Johnson. No more. To find out what
happened at the Bermuda HQ of SBF’s lemonade stand, you have to go to places
like AutismCapital and tweets like those of Tiffany Fong. O brave new world,
which has such trolls and trombones within it! That it is being shaken by the
antics of one of the world’s dimmest characters – a damned good salesman
cosplaying an engineer, Elon M. – makes it all the more slapstick.
But to return to the
Duke and Dauphin. Their apotheosis comes from the most admired American virtue –
the ability to keep a face in the light of discrediting circumstance. The poker
face, the face of the stone killer cop, the face of the politician “with his
pants down/and money sticking in his hole” going on the attack about his
enemies – in Trump’s case, the politically correct, in Clinton’s case, the
witchhunters who didn’t understand that running the executive office like the
Playboy mansion was not sexual harassment, but mock-Kennedyism. It is all there
in Chapter 29 of Huckleberry Finn. The Duke and Dauphin, imitating the Wilkins
brothers and stealing their relatives blind, are confronted by the real Wilkins
brothers, who have finally arrived at the little tree stump settlement. Huck,
naively, thinks the jig is up:
“But I didn’t see no
joke about it, and I judged it would strain the duke and the king some to see
any. I reckoned they’d turn pale. But no, nary a pale did ¢hey turn. The duke
he never let on he suspicioned what was np, but just went a goo-goo- ing around,
happy and satisfied, like a jug that’s googling out buttermilk; and as for the
king, he just gazed and | gazed down sorrowful on them new- comers like it give
him the stomach-ache in his very heart to think there could be such frauds and
rascals in the world. Oh, he done it admirable.”
A stomach ache in his
heart. How much this goes right to the heart of the American dream, gone a
little crooked! You do have to sit back and admire the audacity of it all.
