Song for the Bankrupt Yachtsman

What did you do in the deluge, Daddy

When the floods breathed together

What did you do in the deluge, Daddy

That you alone survived.

After forty days, insistently salt

We huddled in the mouth of the moneyless wind

Daddy at the wheel was faceless

More than usually blind.

A seawrack strewn island before us

A paradise of second chances!

But why was Dad chosen and not I?

I wondered, shaking out my kicks.