A good hater: canetti on eliot

A good hater – this is
what Hazlitt called Cobbett. It is a wonderful phrase, worthy of a Pre-socratic
sage – a good hater. The good is inimical, in any real system of the good, to
hate. And yet if we admit hate as a motive – and how can we not – then we are
enmeshed in a logic that distinguishes between the better and the worse. God,
in Revelations, spits out the lukewarm. “So then
because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my
mouth.”
Now, I am not the man to recommend
Revelations. It is written in a bitter anti-Jesus spirit, and its acceptance by
the Early Fathers as a canonical text was a dreadful mistake. I do admit,
however, that it has its own poetry. In fact, in Western culture, it is perhaps
the father of hatred literature, which tends to go grandly overboard and, if
pursued with sufficient genius, rouses one up.
This is how I understand certain
uncomfortable figures, like Elias Canetti.
In a great rant in Party in the Blitz,
Canetti “spues out of his mouth”, for reasons similar to the Deity’s, T.S.
Eliot himself. Eliot, in Canetti’s telling, is a veritable Fisher King, and his
rise to fame and influence is a measure of the absolute decline of English
culture.
I’m a great fan of Eliot’s poetry, and keep
my distance from his criticism. But I also like to hear the other side rant.
Canetti is a rare ranter:
“I was living
in England as its intellect decayed. I was a
witness to
the fame of a T. S . Eliot. Is it possible for people ever
to repent
sufficiently of that? An American brings over a
Frenchman
from Paris, someone who died young (Lafargue) ,
drools his
self-loathing over him, lives quite literally a s a bank
clerk, while
at the same time he criticises and diminishes
anything that
was before, anything that has more stamina and
sap than
himself, permits himself to receive presents from his
prodigal
compatriot, who has the greatness and tenseness of a
lunatic, and
comes up with the end result: an impotency which
he shares
around with the whole country; he kowtows to any
order that's
sufficiently venerable; tries to stifle any elan; a
libertine of
the void, a foothill of Hegel, a desecrator of Dante
(to which
Circle would Dante have banished him?); thin
lipped, cold
hearted, prematurely old, unworthy of Blake or of
Goethe or of
anything volcanic-his own lava cooled before it
ever
warmed-neither cat nor bird nor beetle, much less mole,
godly,
dispatched to England (as if I had been delegated back
to Spain) ,
armed with critical points instead of teeth,
tormented by
a nymphomaniac of a wife-that was his only
excuse-tormented
to such a degree that my Auto da Fe would
have
shrivelled up if he had gone near it, drawing-room
manners in
Bloomsbury, countenanced and invited by the precious Virginia, and escaped from
all those who rightly chid
him, and
finally exalted by a prize that-with the exception of
Yeats-was
bestowed upon none of those who would have
deserved
it-not Virginia, not Pound, not Dylan.
And I witnessed the fame of this
miserable creature.”
Captain Ahab has nothing on Elias
Canetti. But what music!
“All visible objects,
man, are but as pasteboard masks. But in each event--in the living act, the
undoubted deed--there, some unknown but still reasoning thing puts forth the
mouldings of its features from behind the unreasoning mask. If man will strike,
strike through the mask! How can the prisoner reach outside except by thrusting
through the wall? To me, the white whale is that wall, shoved near to me.
Sometimes I think there's naught beyond. But 'tis enough. He tasks me; he heaps
me; I see in him outrageous strength, with an inscrutable malice sinewing it.
That inscrutable thing is chiefly what I hate; and be the white whale agent, or
be the white whale principal, I will wreak that hate upon him. Talk not to me
of blasphemy, man; I'd strike the sun if it insulted me. For could the sun do
that, then could I do the other; since there is ever a sort of fair play
herein, jealousy presiding over all creations.”
What is literature but
power seeking its purest, untrammeled state? Politics is nothing to it but detail
work.
Comments