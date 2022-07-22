Our little crew of relativists and scoundrels

I am among the crew of
nominalists, relativists and other scoundrels, who think that universals are
made, not given. This crew is often accused of being insufficiently condemnatory
of the Holocaust and the Gulag – although the people who make these accusations
often shuffle their feet when it comes to the genocide in the Trans-Atlantic
slavery trade and the wholesale mass slaughter of indigenous people and the
theft of their territory. The latter group often wants us to remember the good
things about, say, Thomas Jefferson, and not the fact that he lived on a
kidnapped and enslaved work force, and chose his mistress, aka raped, among
that work force. The idea is you absolutely condemn Hitler and Stalin, on the
one hand, and eyeroll about giving America back to the Indian nations, on the
other.
Nominalists can be as
excited in their denunciations of Auschwitz as anyone else. It is just that they
don’t see the invocation of the absolute, here, as doing any real moral work.
Not that the vocabulary of absolute denunciation is useless – it might help
create a real institutional response to mass murder. So, from the point of view
of universal-making, it would be a great idea for there to be some international
go-to court to try all torturers, from Saddam Hussein to George Bush. But so
far, in spite of the spirit of absolute moral law promoted proudly by the
anti-relativist, the real law goes on rewarding the strong and punishing the
weak.
In the name of what or
who, that is the question.
An Italian politician
and historian, Vittorio Emmanuele
Orlando, delivered a remark, quoted in an essay by Sciascia, that rather sums
up the Hegelian point of view: “If history is universal, referring to humanity
as a total ideal, its vital center is still squeezed into a determined point:
this would be, from epoch to epoch, a little territory like Mesopotamia or the
Nile Delta, or a city like Athens, Jerusalem or Rome.”
We know by heart the
catalogue of cities and territories, and we know that it is not going to
include, say, Khanbaliq, or Tenochtitlan, or the longhouses of the Penans.
Instead, the standard catalogue is of places where, gradually, the total ideal
of humanity developed, although always with the codicil that the grander form
was embodied in the smaller scale of a particular story, according to the teller.
Sceptics have long
roamed, like dogs - -cynics by nature – outside the walls of this idea. Voltaire’s
Micromegas is a comic expression of the
cynic’s doubt, while Blake’s bird with its “world of delight” which we can’t
penetrate is a romantic expression of it. The Saturnian in Micromegas complains
of having merely 72 senses, but converses very well with otherwise differently
constructed beings, while Blake’s bird converses with other birds. Neither
the Saturnian nor the bird, however, claim to embody the universal.
In a sense, I am not
opposed to universal-making. In the name of what or who would I oppose it?
However, as the universal comes to earth and becomes this or that project, I
find my tongue and oppose it now because of a principle of justice, now because
of my own moral feelings, now as a member and on behalf of a collective, etc.
Human rights, good taste – the nominalist doesn’t doubt that these things hold
power, and function as rules. In practical terms, the absolute works the way
any superlative works. It is just that the nominalist, Blake’s bird, and
Micromegas’s Saturnian are concerned with the way absolutes tend to go wrong.
When they go wrong, they are merciless.
That’s when the dogs
outside the city begin to howl.
