Notes on Robert Louis Stevenson

Marcel Schwob, in his
essay on Robert Louis Stevenson, makes a claim that may not be true, but is charmingly
suggestive:
“One could
characterize the difference of the old regime in literature and that of our
modern times by the inverse movements of style and orthography. It seems to us
that all the writers of the fifteenth and sixteenth century were practitioners
of an admirable language, while they wrote the word each in each’s own manner,
without worrying about their form. Today, now that the words are fixed and
rigid, dressed up in all their correct and polite letters, immutable in their orthography,
like the guests at a soiree, they have lost their individualism of color. Those
people dressed themselves differently: now the words, like the people, are
dressed in black. And they are not very distinguishable. But they are correctly
spelled. Languages, like peoples, have been organized in refined society where
we have banished all clashing colors.”
It is interesting what
a difference a Channel makes. Certain British writers come through, but often in
a canon which is disproportionate to the canon’s of the Island’s own
canon-makers. The French preferred the clashing colors – DeQuincy to Coleridge,
Ruskin to Matthew Arnold, and Stevenson to Henry James. The line that runs
through French poetry and prose from Baudelaire to Schwob to Proust was influenced
by a line that is considered “minor” in the Great Books tradition. Stevenson, who
is as Scots as Scots (his greatest novel, in my view, is The Master of the
Ballantrae, and there the Scots tongue is allowed some leaway), became a boy’s
writer because he was never a writer of what he called “drama”: “Drama is the poetry of conduct, romance the
poetry of circumstance.” Of course, the poetry of conduct includes women – the great exclues of Stevenson’s novels. This is why, much as
I like Stevenson, I feel the missing link when I read a lot of him.
Especially on vacation,
one feels the truth in Stevenson’s abiding aesthetic creed, which is that
stories arise from places:
“The right kind of
thing should fall out in the right kind of place; the right kind of thing
should follow; and not only the characters talk aptly and think naturally, but
all the circumstances in a tale answer one to another like notes in music.”
