Il y a un monde intellectuel entre votre doctrine et la mienne - Tocqueville to Gobineau
When
I was a child in the suburb of Atlanta, I was effected in particular by two
books. One was the Bible, and one was the Encyclopedia Britannica – the latter,
in the 1911 edition, arriving at our house as a gift from the retired woman
across the street, whose husband, a doctor, had bought it. From those two books
I evolved a question. I remember it popping into my mind as I was bouncing a basketball
on the driveway: why didn’t Jesus discover gravity?
A
silly question, but as good a place as any to start understanding universal
history.
Which
brings me by a commodious vicus of recirculation, as the man says, to the correspondence
between Arthur Gobineau and Alexis Tocqueville concerning the Essai sur
l'inégalité des races humaines, sent by the former to the latter. Tocqueville
and Gobineau were friends long before Gobineau’s book was written; although the
elder, Gobineau had been Tocqueville’s research assistant for the latter’s
history of the ancien regime. Most of their correspondence was published 1907,
although the editors deleted certain parts – for instance, Tocqueville’s
confession that he was an agnostic. It is by the prudery of editors that
posterity is shaped.
As
to the question of Jesus Christ and Isaac Newton, translated into another
register: Tocqueville quickly seized on the main thesis of Gobineau’s system,
and presents it with admirable clarity:
“Thus,
you speak endlessly of races regenerating or deteriorating, which take on or
quit social capacities that they did not have by an infusion of different blood ;
I believe that these are your own words. I must declare that this predestination
appears to me a cousin of pure materialism. Believe me that if the crowd, which follows the great paths blazed by
reasoning, admitted your doctrine, they would go immediately from the race to
the individual and from social faculties to all faculties whatsoever. It makes little difference, from my point of
view, which is that of the practical consequence of different philosophical
doctrines, if, the fatality is directly implanted into certain organisations of
matter or it is the will of God who wanted to make many species of humans in
the human genus and then impose on certain humans the obligation, in virtue of
the race to which they belong, not to have certain sentiments, certain
thoughts, certain behaviors, certain qualities that they will know about
without being able to acquire them. The two theories result in a great
restriction, if not to say complete abolition of human liberty. Thus, I confess
to you that after having read you this time, as well as before, I remain
situation at the extreme opposite of these doctrines. I believe they are
probably false and certainly very pernicious.”
I
think Tocqueville is very smart to grasp the essence of the theory of racism,
or the inequality of races: that it naturally poisons the relationship between
different kinds of humans who are nevertheless grouped together as humans. Either
it is true, and thus the superior individual owes everything to the race, and
denies every part of the superiority to the inferior, while the inferior is
aware, at every moment, of thoughts, sentiment and behaviors that she is
materially denied – or it is untrue, and it introduces the most pernicious conflict
and apology for conflict between “races”. Morally, both parts of this are bad.
But, as Tocqueville says, as natural history this idea is founded on a myth of
ancient purity that nothing shows us ever existed.
“When
it is a question of human families which differ among each other in a deep and
permanent manner by their exterior aspect, we could perhaps recognize different
distinctive traits during the course of time and go back to a sort of different
creation. The doctrine, in my opinion, would without being certain becomes at
least less improbable and easier to establish. But when we put ourselves in the
middle of one of those great families, say, that of the white race for
instance, the thread of our reasoning disappears and escapes us a each step. What
is more uncertain in the world whatever we do than the question of knowing by
history or tradition when, how and in what proportions humans are mixed, who
retain no visible trace of their origin?”
Indeed,
Tocqueville’s curious conservative liberalism seems to prefigure the arguments
made in a book that came out about four years before this correspondence was published
by the Revue des Deux Mondes: The Souls of Black Folks.
Tocqueville’s
liberalism was founded not on some ideal picture of the human, some existential
model, but on the fact that humans are always within some circumstance. He always
brought philosophical doctrine down to the circumstances in which it was
produced, and that it effected. In this way, Tocqueville’s thinking had a very
pragmatic strain. Given the attention to circumstances, Tocqueville was
anything but color-blind – rather, he was color-aware, he saw the circumstances
that had made for the “white race” and its relation to all others. Du Bois
observed that the white race was a discovery of the 18th and 19th
century: I think Tocqueville would have agreed. That doesn’t make race any less
a social fact. But it makes the social fact of race an object for historical
observation.
