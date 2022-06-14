Rue Perdue

Pierre Michon is not
well known as a writer in the Anglophone world, but in France he holds a
position of high regard, in disproportion to the pages he has produced for
publication – he favours the small enterprise. His first book, Vies Miniscules, packs
it in at 248 pages in the Folio edition. It is his longest book. His collected
works would surely amount to around 500 pages. He’s been writing for forty
years.
I’ve just finished Les
Onze, a novel he wrote in 2009. The book presents itself as a cross between a biography
and an essay on François-Elie Corentin
and his painting of the eleven member Committee on Public Safety from 1794, on
the eve of Robespierre’s downfall. It is a painting that shocked Michelet with
the brutality of the painter’s unmasking of its spectral crewe of terrorists,
terrorists in a good cause, as they considered it; which is why he devoted 12
pages to it in his History of the French Revolution. The painting anoints a
special room in the Louvre.
As those who have read
around the book, or have searched in Michelet, or have gone to the Louvre know,
Michon’s book is fiction as hoax. There is no Corentin, nor painting, nor
passage about the painting in Michelet. These facts would be spoilers for
another novel, but the quality of Michon’s novel does not rest on the prank of
the fiction. It reminds me, a bit, of Calasso’s The Ruin of Kasch – I detect
in Michon an under-the-text dialogue with one of Calasso’s leading themes, expressed by quotes
taken by Calasso from Tallyrand’s memoirs: that the temper of the ancien regime
was characterized by a sweetness that disappeared after the revolution. Calasso
takes the lack of this sweetness to be of the sacrificial essence of the
modern: “History after the French revolution is the history of progress devoid
of the patina of douceur.”
Michon’s reply is to
point out that douceur was labor – the labor of slaves. Literally, the
sugar in the coffee cups and chocolate of the ancien regime nobility and upper
bourgeoisie was the product of a slave regime that killed, by most accounts,
something like 500,000 blacks in the making of the prosperity of Saint-Domingue
– Haiti – and by consequence France in
the 18th century. Michon sees
the servitude that went into making all good things, all the sweet things, that
abounded before the Revolution. The terror of before and the terror of the
Revolutionary moment are bound up with each other, under the patina of
sweetness. Michon even chooses Tiepelo – a painter Calasso has written about –
as his emblem of this sour sweetness:
« Thus when from
Combleux to Orléans holding hands with his [Corentin’s] mother they went to rejoin some small evening
sponsored by a little literary salon, the young girl had before her eyes the
emblem of desire and of her satisfaction, the canal with all the sky reflected
in it ; and underneath, the invisible foundations, that is, two
generations of earth moving laborers and masons from Limoges who had a kind of
life before falling from the scaffolds or being sucked into the mud of the
Loire and vanishing without remains, some kinds of joy in the form of
quasi-vinaigre candies and of switchblades, a kind of wife that they saw two
months of the year out of the twelve in Limousin, the two months of black
winter, of whom, under their black shapeless robes they never saw the nude
body, but only blindly in stinking common rooms where all the family slept very
discretely in the full of night unpantsed, did their duties, and impregnated, and
from this exploit pulled out a kind of
children destined in their turn to be the blacks of America ten months out of
twelve (all of this, Sir, note it well, in the era of the sweetness of life, at
the same hour that Tiepelo or another at the height of some scaffolding, at the
summit even of what used to be called Man, painted the most beautiful and light
things that have ever been painted – for nothing comes from nothing, and God is
a dog).”
Michon’s use of a
fictional painting from a fictional painter to illuminate, darkly, the French
revolution is fascinating to me, concerned as I am with producing vitae of Cold
War men. As well, I began thinking about the many, many portraits and paintings
from the 18th century that are displayed, beautifully, in the
Carnavelet Museum – just a block from where I live. Which produced an idle
search on my part, resulting in my discovery of the story of Zamor. A true
story – if that is not an oxymoron.
2.
Zamor appears in a
painting by Jean-Baptiste-André Gautier d’Agoty bringing a cup of chocolate to
his “owner”, Madame or Comtesse du Barry. In the Carnavelet, there is an
anonymous portrait of a young black man wearing a fantastic headress, a sort of
reddish turban with a string of pearls running along the hem of it. This, it is
speculated, is Zamor. The painter remains unknown.
In the Goncourt
brothers’ book on Du Barry: “Nothing was lacking in the enchanted palace [that
Louis XV gave Du Barry]. There was even, as in a fairy tale painted by
Veronese, a little black boy [negrillon – you translate that one], something
like a human chimera.”
So many chimeras! Zamor
is painted as an African. And he is so named in various documents. But in fact,
if there is a fact of the matter, Zamor was not born in Africa. He was born in
Bengal. He was captured, young, by slavers and sold in a mart in Madagascar. Or
so much is speculated. Speculation engulfs the whole backstory, not only of
Zamor but of Madame du Barry, whose appearance at the court of Louis XV as a
sort of bait to satisfy his satyriasis has many stories to explain it. In one,
Louis’s mistress, Madame Pompidour, recruited the girl as a means of retaining
her standing with the king. In other
versions, the enemies of Louis XV’s minister, Choiseul (the minister who exercised,
in Michelet’s words, a tyranny over the King) found the girl in the famous
brothel of Marguerite Gourdan and pimped her out to the King. This is the
version reprinted often in scurrilous pamphlets of the time, funded, often, by
the Choiseul clique, and picked up as the real right thing by the Goncourts in
their apartment in Napoleon III’s Paris, a Paris in which the idea of a grande
horizontale devouring the wealth of France was not at all implausible – see the
ending of Zola’s Nana for details. The Goncourts had a nice eye for the
emblematic anecdote, such as the one related by a source to Horace Walpole, the man with the most
malicious ears in the 18th century, the author of that gothic sweet
and sour, the Castle of Otranto:
“One day she [the Comtesse
du Barry] drank from the punch bowl scoop, which she then replaced in the bowl,
for which the King reproached her for “giving everyone her spit to drink”. She
responded, “Well, I want everyone to drink my spit.””
That, from the
revolutionary point of view, contains an image of the ancien regime that no
patina of sweetness can save. The savour of Du Barry’s spit was, metaphorically,
distributed throughout France, a little
bit in the daily gruel.
3.
These punchbowl
occasions: surely Michon, doing his research for his novel, read the historians
who closely fastened on the paintings and drawings of, for instance, the
parties at Du Barry’s residence in Louveciennes. The nineteenth century
historian Charles Vatel wrote a three volume work containing a rejoinder to the
scandalous image of Du Barry exploited by the Goncourt brothers, working with
the abundant material left behind by journalists doubling as police spies and
police spies doubling as journalists which makes the late eighteenth century in
France such an historically crowded space. Correspondence is everywhere, everyone has
some behind the scenes management to take care of.
In this mix, the
little Negro, Zamor, serves as a rococo ornament.
Du Barry, disregarding any religion he may have had, in the same way she would
have disregarded the religion passed down from some pedigree bitch to her puppies,
if she had known about it, has him baptized – the certificate still exists that
shows “this year 1772, on July 4, Louis-Benoit Zemor, negro attached to Mme le
Comtesse du Barry, around ten years of age, was baptised under our signature…”
Vatel explains Zamor
like this:
“Zamor was not a negro
properly speaking. He was a man of color, born in India, in Bengal. Tradition
holds that he was carried to France by an English captain. What makes this
credible is that his name was pronounced in the English manner: Zemor. It is
written like that in the oldest memoirs of Carlier, the dressmaker of madame du
Barry, and this pronunciation is still that of the old inhabitants of
Louveciennes, owners of the room when he lived near the castle. He’d been taken
at four years old from his family.”
The slave trade was
etched in the global economy of the time – and isn’t every era of globalization
also an era of cheap flows of labor, free or unfree? How a Bengali boy became
the “negro boy” attached to the mistress of the King of France, herself a
product of a social mobility that depended on the flesh and the main chance, is
in itself an anecdote that pulses with the dialectical image it could become. That,
in a way, it does become, for the meeting of Comtesse du Barry and Louis-Benoit
Zamor ends, at least for her side, on a note that seems like a sketch for a
play by Genet, or a story from Kleist: a narrative about role reversal.
Vatel gives an
abbreviated vita of Zamor in a paragraph concerning Zamor’s age that cuts
grandly to the chase: “When Zamor appeared as a witness before the
revolutionary tribunal in the trial of madame du Barry, 7 December, 1793, he declared
that he was 31 years old and had been born in Bengal. Subtracting 31 from 1793,
one finds 1762… When he died on 7 February 1829, the certificate of death put
his age at 58 years. “ Zamor, in this chronology, goes from baptism to witness
to nondescript just as he did in life. For Comtesse du Barry, in 1772, Zamor
was undoubtedly just a doll. In 1792,
however, the Comtesse du Barry has lost all her value as a former mistress of a
former King – a woman to be left with her palace and her jewelry by that King’s
son, Louis XVI, and that son’s wife, Marie Antoinette, who did not much care
for her. She had literally lost her fortune in jewels. Or, as the story is
told, she had literally hired a thief to steal those jewels, and had made
several trips to London to oversee her investments. One of her purchases, in
one of her visits to London to visit her jewelry, was the French translation of
Thomas Paine’s Rights of Man. One wonders what she made of it.
It was in 1793 that
Zamor makes his reappearance in the record, in conjunction with a revolutionary
adventurer named George Grieve. An Englishman, a self proclaimed friend of both
Benjamin Franklin – Grieve had been across the Atlantic – and of Marat. Grieve
called himself a “fractionist and anarchist of the first order, disorganizer of
despotism in two hemispheres” in some pamphlet. This is not Tom Paine, this is
not the age of Reason: it is a hint of that romantic glee which went into De
Quincey’s Murder as one of the Fine Arts and the monologues of Poe’s
murderers – a glee that also ran through Hebert’s obscenities in his newspaper,
Le Père Duchesne, where the word “fuck” crawled out from the mauvaises
livres of the Paris police list and became a shock tactic to devalue the aristocracy,
to degrade it utterly as a form of human life; a good play in 1792-3, but a bad
one in Germinal, 1794, when Hebert was himself guillotined.
When Grieve shows up
in Louvenciennes, in 1793, he did so as a hunter. The private dick, the scandalmonger,
the police spy who hunts for victims – this was the bubble in which Grieve
moved. Madame du Barry must have noticed. When Grieve arrived in her territory,
she was still in London. She had every reason not to return, but return she
did. It was to a different Louvenciennes. Her house was sealed up. Grieve had made acquaintances, gathered tips,
compiled a dossier. Among his informants was Zamor.
It would suit the
story, it would fulfil the logic of revolutionary glee, to tell it this way: Zamor,
humiliated by his position in the household, by du Barry’s domination, turns
the tables, tells Grieve and the Revolutionary Tribunal that citizen Beri is an
out and out counter-revolutionary agent, and thus serves to send her to her
death. But this inversion, it turns out, is too easy. Zamor is, for instance,
himself imprisoned. His testimony is not about an aristocratic Nana sucking the
lifeblood of France, but of a woman who refuses to listen to him when he
cautions her not to be so openly contemptuous of the revolution. Vatel notices
the nuance: “Observe that madame du Barry fingers Grieve as the author of the
persecution of which she complains. She does not speak nominatively of Zamor.
It is, however, the latter that the clamour of the public has designated up
until this day as the denunciator of his benefactor. He had no doubt done wrong
to join the chorus of her persecutors, to testify against her. But it is not
true that he was the principle author of what Madame du Berry called her “sad
case” before the tribunal.”
At the trial: “The
witness Zamor declares that many times he had represented to the accused
Dubarry that she welcomed aristocrats, representations to which she did not deign
to respond.” Is the scenario one of the servant who feels his power in
reproaching his mistress for her company, or one in which the servant advises
his mistress that she is playing with fire? Certainly Zamor could have turned
her in long before Grieve came on the scene. Zamor, however, was not going to
lose his head for his Godmother.
4.
The sad case ended
badly, as she must have known it would.
“On 18 frimaire of Year
2 of the French Republic, one and indivisible, the person named Jeanne Vaubernier,
wife of du Barry, Jean-Bpatiste Vendenyver, Edmond-Jean-Baptiste, etc., and so imprisoned,
was extracted from the house of justice, in virtue of the judgment rendered by
the Revolutionary tribunal, dated yesterday, of which those named above where
submitted to the pain of death on the place of the Revolution, in the presence
of ourselves, court ushers of said Tribunal, undersigned: Deguaigne.”
And this is the
account in Gentleman’s Magazine, 1793:
“In the evening she
was conveyed in a cart to the place de la Revolution; her behavior was by no
means firm. The executioner was under the neceissity of supporting her in his
arms during the whole way. When she arrived at the front of the scaffold,d the
two assistants of the executioner were obliged to lift her upon it. When they
were on the point of fastening her to the plank, she exerted her strength and
ran to the other side of the scaffold; she was soon brought back and died: her
head was immediately struck off.”
Madame du Barry’s modern
biographers are unworthy of her, and of the sublimity of that last gesture. They
have woven a romance around her life, are always telling the reader about the “rougish”
look in her eyes when she was a girl, and defending her against old scurrilities,
and in general pimping her out in some Disney dream of whoring in the palace, a
living paperback Harlequin cover. The royalists, whose internet sites abound, also
make her out to be a romantic figure, but have much less use for her than her
rival, the sainted Marie Antoinette. The inheritors of the revolutionary torch,
back in the nineteenth century, took a harsher line. This is Louis Blanc, a
little inexact, in his history of the Revolution: “The guillotine awaited a
less noble victim: the 27 frimaire (17 December), madame du Barry expiated under
the hands of the executioner the debasing splendors of her past fortune.”
Zamor survived his
brush with 18, or 27 Frimaire, Year 2. Charles Vatel, who sought out the descendants
of the owners of the house in the room he rented in order to taste the
pronunciation of his name, sought out, as well, the fate of the good and
faithful (“agent of the courtesan Dubarry”), or bad and disloyal (good patriotic
citizen) Bengali. In Year 2, he was hustled through the prison system, first in
Paris, then in Versailles, where the local Committee on Public Safety wrote a
note, urging either his release – if there was no proof against him – or a
prompt punishment, if there were. It was at this point that George Greive wrote
a letter to the judge in Versailles, touching the right notes: Zamor was a “child
of nature”, a true “student of the immortal Jean-Jacques”: “You have heard him,
this interesting being who, torn from the arms of his family at the age of four
and brought to Europe to serve as a toy for the vile mistress of a crapulous
tyrant” did not deserve the ultimate penalty. Greive’s letter makes it seem
almost as if the citoyenne dubarry was the kind of monster who could see
telescopically, from her perch in Louis XV’s infamous Parc-aux-Cerfs, all the
way to Bengal, and spotted just the toy for slavers to bring her – a wicked
witch indeed. By your cartoon you shall be judged.
Shall we attribute to
Greive a moment of loyalty and fellow feeling? Or was this letter part of a
machine to save himself – for after all, if Zamor was an agent of Dubarry,
perhaps the black spot would fall on Greive himself. He’d seen similar things
happen – he’d made similar things happen.
Whosoever diggeth a
pit/shall fall in it, shall fall in it.
On 24 Pluviose Year II
Zamor was set at liberty. Set at liberty, and delivered to rumor and oblivion.
An oblivion that was officially interrupted on 7 February, 1820, when the
Justice of the Peace was called to inventory the property of a single man who
had died at 9, Rue Perdue. Charles Vatel
is proud of picking up this discovery, which he attributed to the genealogical work of two compilers of official documents on
Paris, Picque and Manigot. The single man was Louis-Benoit Zamor. Vatel went
looking for any surviving witnesses to Zamor’s final years, but he immediately
encountered the difficulty that Rue Perdue – literally Lost Street – had been,
itself, lost in Haussman’s Paris, at least according to current maps. “The
heart of a city changes, alas, more than the heart of a mortal” – as a poet of Vatel’s
day once wrote. However, much like a detective, Vatel compared maps, old and
new, until he found where Rue Perdue had been – and, it turned out, still was. Number
9 still existed, although now as number 13. Vatel went to find Zamor’s last abode.
Paris is a city in which every address is at the intersection of antiquarianism
and poetry – if you have the spirit for it, the spirit for channelling spirits.
Vatel was evidently of that kind. He was lucky enough to stumble upon an old
dame, Madame LeJeune, born Poullain-Dubois, 82 years old on that spring day in
1875 when Vatel interviewed her – her and her sister, who was also an old woman
– catching an old old echo of the ancien regime and its overthrow.
Madame LeJeune was around
20 years old when Zamor rented an apartment from her parents – around 1815 or
1816. Her mother inquired about the man in the neighborhood, where the story of
Madame du Barry was well known. After getting out of prison, Zamor apparently
had money from some source to live on, but he fell in love with a woman who
owned a fabric shop. “He placed all he had in her hands, and she lost it.” Thus,
Zamor was forced to live on his wits, as a private tutor. Madame LeJeune thought
he was a bad one: too much the disciplinarian, too much slapping his students
when the came out with the wrong answers.
“He spoke little,
especially little of the past. When he had to explain himself, he did so in
bitter words against the great lords, against Madame du Barry; he said that, if
she had hosted and educated him, it was to make him a toy, that she allowed him
to be humiliated before her, that he was always the butt of jokes and insulting
mockery by the people of the court. He conserved a sentiment of hatred against
the ancient regime. He spoke the language of the men of the Revolution. He had
images of them in his room, Robespierre, Marat and the others; it was chiefly
Marat that he liked.”
It was to this room
that the justice of the peace came, to sort through the papers, search for any
cash – which would go to his debtors and the rest to the state – and to find
someone who could be charged with his burial. But there was no-one: “He was
carried directly to the cemetery without passing through the church.”
. A man who spoke the
language of the Revolution, in a quartier of Paris where time had moved on. What
is one to do with the bric-a-brac of Madame du Barry’s negro godson? His
papers, the works of Jean-Jacques Rousseau, shored not so much against his ruin
but in the hopes of some future ruin of the state?
“The justice of the peace and the police
commissioner left us the portraits of Robespierre, Marat and the others, but as
they had no value and were forbidden, at that time, so my father burned them
right away.”
“As for myself, I am
simply Hop-Frog, the jester -- and this is my last jest."
