Rhythm under oath: Python, the sage and the poet

I’ve always liked Alain, the French philosopher who
published a chronicle of mini-essays, the Propos, ipn a Normandy journal.
Apparently, as the publication of his diary showed, he was an anti-semite –
which is surprising in as much as this was never part of his public record.
Anti-semitism is the pornographic mag stash of the old French daddy intellectuals,
alas. You discover it in their letters and journals, where they wank away at
the subject.
“… she forms a perfect receptor, expressing every instant, and far beyond our thing wisdom which always distinguishes and chooses. By a view of the same kind that we see in animals, and principally in birds, evidently carried here and there by the winds and the seasons. Instinct is always divine and divinatory. »
« Thus, here are the two extrêmes : and the poet is between them. He wants to be a universal receptor, but without losing his reason. This is why he rules himself, like the sage, and gives himself a law. But, inverting the savant, he rules himself in his own body. He gives himself a rhythm, of walking, of breathing, of the heart, in accord with the total moment: but it is a rhythm under oath.”
This, to me, is a rather beautiful way of putting
figures on the chessboard. It is a passage comparable to Pessoa. Rhythm under
oath! But of course, to take that oath – any oath, whether you are a pirate or
an accountant - you must swear by some power outside of yourself.
