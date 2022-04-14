The Convention souvenir show

Ratpack wasted in her fuck me night ware.

The nightclub seedy eyes of the fifties Barbie

as basket case body she awaits resurrection.

My Crystal Barbie, her platinum rush

Turn to model 4598 in the collector’s catalogue:

Where we admired her debutante glow,

Barbie and I loved the album

I was eight. Mom had that rich chestnut mane

Oh the prettiest Claiborne of 1968!

getting sloshed with her friend on the vodkas slushie combo.

One night she unfolded that night’s récit

seventeen, by the lion cage at Audubon Zoo.

from Sears and Roebuck for only $9.99! ).

with side parted hair” and the mink coat –

-see the “extremely rare 1966 brunette Barbie

(Her cousin, more plain, has always resented it

The pawing Deke she went with – although Mom presented it

To me as though it was all class and station.

Her escort then – he’s long been gay

Her friend has moved from frustration to frustration