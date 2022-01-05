The spirit of the 1619 Project

The spirit of a
historiography that kicked over the Cold War consensus about America (United
States of) was codified in the 1619
project, which is why the latter drew such fire from such members of the old
guard as Sean Wilentz. Wilentz goes on at length with his problems with the
post-liberal framework in his review of two new books on the American
Revolution and the antebellum American state in the NYRB. The critique is
deftly summed up here:
“Two ambitious new studies, Liberty Is Sweet by Woody Holton on the Revolution and American Republics by Alan Taylor on the decades that led to
the Civil War, examine far more than the history of American slavery and
racism. Both take up the array of political and social transformations that
shaped the nation’s growth from an aspiring republic hugging the eastern
seaboard to a boisterous, even bellicose capitalist democracy that spanned the
North American continent. Yet both books advance claims in accord with
interpretations of white supremacy as the driving force of American history.
Holton and Taylor are serious scholars, and given the larger stakes involved,
the reliability of their conclusions on these matters assumes importance in
debates that go far beyond the academy.”
So much in this paragraph, and
in Wilentz’s critique, depends upon the definitive article! Substitute ‘a’ for ‘the’
in the phrase “interpretations of white supremacy as the driving force of
American history’ and you have the real stress of the 1619 project, which is
about making a judgment call about the degree to which the white supremacist
ideology, or assumption, was a driver of American history. The drivers should
explain how a rigged up framework holding together thirteen British colonies
actually functioned to expand its domain across the continent and assert itself
as a nation. It should explain how the ethnic cleansing of the native nations
contributed to this expansion; how slavery functioned to furnish the economic
foundations of the nation; how Civil War and emancipation failed signally to dissolve
white supremacy; and how these various compounding inequalities coexisted with
a notion of the nation as the “leader of the Free World’ in the 20th
and 21st century. Among other things…
Wilentz follows in the traces
of a liberal centrist interpretation of American history that was strongly
inflected by the Cold War and its Manichean anti-communism. In this version,
America was uniquely freedom-striving – its Revolution, unlike the French
Revolution, was uniquely moderate and led to no totalitarian monstrosity. This
was the American Revolution as Hannah Arendt saw it, and was used for
left-baiting purposes by a generation of French anti-communists, like Francois Furet, both to attack the French
Revolution (and by implication, the Russian one) and to legitimate the neo-liberal
turn towards limiting government “intervention” in the economy.
I’m wholeheartedly for the
spirit of the 1619 project, and look forward to its expansion to account for twentieth
century American history. In particular, it is striking, to me, that here we can
close the gap between American foreign and
domestic policy – a gap that has called into being a separation of intellectual
labor that misses the big, syncretic picture.
For instance – to give an amateur’s pov – I’d like to see how white
supremacy drove one of Woodrow Wilson’s progressive era programs: the idea of
the right to “self-determination’ of a people, aka ethnic group, which Wilson
successfully interjected into the negotiations at Versailles at the end of WWI.
Myself, I see every connection
between that high “liberal” project and Wilson’s view of domestic American
history, in which the essence of the United States was a white protestant
elite. As we know from Wilson’s domestic policies, he was in full retreat from
Theodore Roosevelt’s very moderate policy of civil rights for African Americans
– in line with a Republican Party tradition - symbolized by Roosevelt’s reception, in the
White House, of Booker T. Washington.
Roosevelt himself was your standard Social Darwinist, convinced of Negro “inferiority’,
but as so often with Roosevelt, his timidly radical gestures echoed much more
loudly than his personal conservatism. With Wilson, the idea of
African-American inferiority was infused much more emphatically in his policies
– as in his purging the Civil Service rolls of black Americans. I think this
background has been somewhat neglected in its effects on American foreign
policy and, specifically, in its junction with a radical ethno-centric ideology
in Europe that doomed such multi-ethnic entities as the Austro-Hungarian
empire. The notions of self-determination and its shadow side, the notion of some
superiority of the chosen ethnic group, was not Wilson’s creation – but the
spread of the idea, its legitimacy as a basis for a new world order, owed a lot
to Wilson. Wilsonian liberalism in the academic world – with Princeton as its capitol
– still flourishes, and still lacks an overarching historical account.
I’m a piker in these matters,
but I would love to read some such account.
