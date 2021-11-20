The American creepshow

America creeps me out.
Hark: even in the
complaint, hear the native woodnotes wild. “Creep” – the b-side of the American
aesthetic. Creeps and creepiness, our politicians, our lynchers old and young,
our gothic. D.H. Lawrence, who fought the fight against gentility, was still
its prisoner when he wrote, deducting from Squire Cooper’s tales, that the
American hero was hard, isolate, a killer. The American hero is indeed a
killer, but of the most self-pitying, the most incel kind. He can’t wipe out a
high school class with Dad and Mom’s semiautomatic rifle without shedding a
tear over his own victimhood. He can’t lynch a black man (either robed in the
classic white sheet or in the blue uniform) without “protecting his family” or
his 2nd amendment right to maximum creepiness. His counterparts ride
the airwaves and chair congressional committees, win elections as Senators and
Presidents, and exude creepiness, annexing politics towards that final goal. That
we take that creepiness as fascism does it the high honor of imputing an
ideological motive to a pathological tease. It is all the Halloween, the Friday
the 13th Universe, where even the final girl is simple more bait continuing
the series.
So: America creeps me
out.
