Conservatism from the
margins
Conservative parties
have long dominated the political scene in the top OECD countries, and dominate
policy choices even when so called “social democratic” or progressive parties
are elected. That degree of domination has not, so far, been matched with an intellectual
history of the movement that does not merely move from head to head: from, say,
St. Thomas Aquinas to Edmund Burke. I am
too much the left-bot, the Marx reader, to think that this is satisfactory. I
take the conservative claim to monopolize or articulate “common sense” as a
clue to understanding how the conservative effect emerged in the modern world.
I’d maintain that the effect has two sources: one, rooted in the establishment –
the alliance of landowners and Capital –
adopted a strategy well summed up by the
Prince in The Leopard with the famous phrase, “everything must change so that
everything stays the same”. But Burke, I think, is an emblem of another kind of
conservatism: a conservatism from the
margins. This kind of relationship is drawn to the organic notion of the social,
identifying the organic with a form of lifestyle that is in the crosshairs of
liberalism. The marginal conservatives
derive from various nostalgic pictures of an original society: the Catholic
population of Ireland, the Bretons in the
French revolution, the Austrians (among others) in the Austro-Hungarian empire,
etc. Their effect is to produce a double vision of conservatism as not only the
natural ideology of the ruling class, but also, paradoxically, as the victims
of the liberal order. This victimhood is systematically undervalued, if seen at
all, by the liberal order – by those who generally have succeeded in Capitalism’s
circulation sphere, per Marx – the emblematic winners in the world of
non-productive labor.
