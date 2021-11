Numerus clausus

A little extermination

is mixed into the formula.

In indifferent arms they lay

smudged by the dark angel

from whose connosieur’s fingers

they were untimely taken.

- Untime being their time

in the ward, the asylum,

the camp, the out-of-the-way.

Its monopoly over the heart’s

promptu surges.

Henry Darger’s worlds

Charlotte Solomon’s worlds.

Feel the animal warmth

throat hunger, caried dribble

onlooker. In our larger crime

their scheduled prowling. In our time.