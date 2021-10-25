A morning pray - poem by Karen Chamisso

The
perfection of the egg is to break just so
Otherwise,
a rotting comes slo mo
Over
its potential and its peepers
Which
we can weep over, jeepers creepers.
For
humans, for chickens, for sharks in the sea
All
eggs must crack for future eggs to be.
Yet
this is not how my eggs were broken
For
breakfast in Decatur when I was a girl.
It
was Leila, who with a firm abortionist’s tap
Could
break egg and spill without the sap
Of the
yolk being broke – it went into the bowl
Clean
and without fragments of the shell
Which
was always my awkwardness when I tried
Not
that I was planning on cooking fried
Or scrambly,
or making a cake.
I
just wanted an egg to break.
Leila’s job was as important as any other
Said
no less an authority than my mother
(Mama
was not like some of her friends
Who
treated the help as means and not ends).
O
Leila, from the bosom of your God above
Still
my shaking morning fingers, and let me love
At
least enough not to spill the vodka or tabasco
And
in this magic potion spill the egg just so.
Comments