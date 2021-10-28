Hazlitt's body under the bed

Two images of the artist’s posterity – that shaky successor of the afterlife. Not that, as is generally said in an overview of this type, the afterlife is dead. I think that, on the contrary, the vast majority in all regions of the World still believe in some kind of afterlife. But among the makers of public opinion – the college educated, the managerial, the “creatives” – the afterlife, like a lightbulb left on too long, has gone out.
Yet
among that same group, it is easy to get a contest going by, for instance,
proposing a list of names of the contemporary philosophers who will be
remembered – or artists, or poets, or actors, etc. Being remembered/being the
greatest – this is both a parlour game and the serious business of culture,
which is not only a matter of social reproduction but of memory reproduction.
Two
images, then; The first is from Diderot, who staked out a strong pro-posterity
position. He claimed, in a series of letters to an artist named Falconet, that
posterity acted as the great motive to the artists. It is, when one considers
it, an odd claim for a man whose own work was so often written under a
pseudonym or distributed in such an underground fashion that one of his key
works – Rameau’s Nephew – first appeared in a German translation by Goethe some
forty years after Diderot’s death. Yet perhaps not so odd, for Diderot’s image
of posthumous fame is a firm twist on the notion of the name being handed down
for generations.
« Because
it is sweet to hear, during the night, a
flute concert that is performing some distance away, and of which there is
carried to my ear only some stray sounds that my imagination, aided by the
fineness of my hearing, succeeds in piecing together, out of which it makes a
coherent song that charms it all the more in that it is partly its own work – I
believe that concerts which are performed in closer quarters also have their
value. But my friend, can you believe it ? I think it is not the latter
but the former that are the most intoxicating.”
Diderot
was surely aware, when he wrote that, of the work of putting together fragments
of ancient texts that grounded the contemporary knowledge of ancient culture.
The image, however, is startling in its frank pleasure in way contemporary
reading “makes up its own song” from these fragments. Posterity, here, is
transformed from the image of the monument that has long been associated with
it – the imperial power that demands homage from future generations. The
keyword of the Enlightenment, Roberto Calasso has contended, is “sweet” – using
a remark by Tallyrand as the key to 18th century culture: Nobody
born after the French revolution will ever know the sweetness of that time.
I
can accept Diderot’s image of posterity in that spirit. Posterity, the
afterlife, is not thrust upon us, but comes as an intermittent music that we
are either entranced by and add to or that passes us by.
The
second image is more romantic, or even, to use a detestable “post” word,
post-romantic. Or more accurately, it images the “creative” in the new world
that has substituted industry for the patronage upon which artists used to rely
– for good and ill. Hazlitt, who
depended for his existence on the press, was among those who Carlyle disdainfully
called a “thing for writing articles” – count on Carlyle for the contemptuous
epitaph. The thing died in a lodging house in 1830, having lived into the era
of consensus among the Tories and the Whigs that saw Britain, after Napoleon’s
defeat, as the great imperial upholder of wealth and liberty. For Hazlitt, of
course, it was a great era of toad-eating.
So
there he was, and there he died, in Mrs. Stapledon’s Frith Street lodgings.
Mrs. Stapledon’s ideas of posterity were, no doubt, orthodox Anglican or at
least Methodist. But her idea of the Jetz was much more practical. Hazlitt died
owing her rent, and she sold off his effects to even the account. However, she
was not unfeeling. She bought a box for his corpse. And, when showing his rooms
to potential renters, she hid it under his bed. When his friends came by, she
hauled it out, and they gazed their fill on his remains. Then they commissioned
a death mask, and the hat went round, and Hazlitt was even buried.
Still
– the body of the writer in a box under his bed while potential renters poked
through his stuff and measured his windows for new curtains – what an irresistible
situation in which to imagine the writer’s afterlife! Did Kafka ever read about
Hazlitt? I guess it doesn’t matter. Kafka intuited that situations like this
must exist, and that they formed a sort of labyrinth under the official
culture.
Comments