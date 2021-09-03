The U.S. - a beacon of freedom

So let me get this straight. The Taliban set up a computer program encouraging vigilantes to report on women using their rights, and will award these vigilantes cash? The wickedness of the Taliban knows no limit! Thank God , in the U.S., you have institutions, like the Supreme Court, to protect the rights of women!
“I’m so bored. I hate my life.” - Britney Spears
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
