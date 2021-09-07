Some bits about Joseph Roth

Soma Morgenstern was a writer and journalist
who knew everybody in the 20s and 30s. He knew both Joseph Roth and Theodore
Adorno. He knew Robert Musil. He knew that Roth hated Adorno, and had little
time for Benjamin and Bloch. Once Soma gave him Lukacs “Theory of the Novel”. Roth
gave it back and wrote in a letter: I’m no thinker. Soma made me pick up a Novel-Theory by Georg
Lukacs to read. I did him the favor of trying to read the book. Two pages in I
let myself be tortured. And then I was finished with the book.”
Oddly, although Robert
Musil was famously envious of other writers, he wanted to meet Roth. Soma
hooked them up: they met, they talked in the Vienna Café Museum.
Morgenstern reported
some of the conversation:
“I recall,” said Musil, “that you once wrote a preface to a book – I can’t
remember the title of the book. But I remember the preface quite well. ‘Now it
is time to report [berichten], not to compose [dichten], said the final
sentence. “Yes,” said Roth, “I wrote
that. It was the preface to my book, Flight without end. “Do you still believe
so much in reporting?” Musil wanted to know. “Why not?” said Roth. “But you are
writing novels now,” said Musil. “I also report.” “Don’t you compose them too?”
“In my reporting?” “I have to openly confess,” said Musil, “I have not read
your reporting. But don’t you compose in your novels?” “Not intentionally,”
said Roth, and gave a satisfied laugh.”
Afterwards, Roth said:
he talks like an Austrian, but he thinks like a German. Almost like your
friends Benjamin and Bloch. Pure philosophers.”
It is interesting to
speculate about what Musil expected from Roth. Perhaps he recognized that the anti-philosophical
bias was certainly a way to create a novel, even in the twentieth century with
its different tempo and cognitive biases, but it seemed to him, evidently, hard
to extract it from its nostalgic tendency to repeat the positivism of the 19th
century. Roth though did not think philosophically. What he thought was that,
literally, the newest thing each day is the newspaper, and the way he wanted to
write a novel would take its clues, its m.o., from the reporting – the grand
reportage – of the 20s breed of traveling journalist. He was himself one of the
best. Of Egon Kisch he wrote that his reporting was a phenomenon of literature because
he possessed the grace to report on reality without “wounding the truth”.
It is an odd opposition.
One might think that reporting on reality was measured by fidelity to the facts
– to the truth. But reality and the truth, for Roth, were evidently on
different planes. And the tempo he saw
in the reporting of the time, that way of balancing ersatz generalizations
against the potent anecdote, could be transposed to what Claudio Magris, in his
book on Roth, sees as an epic. Perhaps it is a coincidence that the Lukacs book
that feel from Roth’s hand after two pages begins with the epic. Perhaps Roth
even read it, in spite of pretending not to. Certainly Lukacs pinpoints the problem
of writing epically, in the hard dry manner of the reporter, about the
intensely emotional borderlands to which his novels tend – in particular, of
course, Radetzky March.
I have searched, but
never found in Roth any remark about Martin Buber. I and You is
undoubtedly a philosophical work – although Borges claimed it was one big poem.
Buber’s work is about the encounter as a primary moment of existence – whether the
encounter is with a tree, a stranger, or a lover. The encounter both recognizes
borders and dissolves them – or, to be more precise, recognizes their
ultimately liquid quality. There is a lot of border-jumping in Roth’s work, but
one has a sense that often, the protagonists have somehow missed the moment, failed
to recognize the border – which, though plastic, is never to be disregarded. It comes back like the repressed and bites you on the ass.
