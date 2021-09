With her blood in the water short silk slip

- her sleeping giant eyes -

Isn’t she the cutest knock on your door

Since you made it to the big girls club?

She’s knuckled down on the finish line

- This is a transition period – stuff happens!

“ It was the wrong issue before the war,

and it's the wrong issue now,”

Sez the man with the plan.

He cannot see her as he veers into oncoming

- this daughter of Night - who from her rape

Bore that scar Helen.





- Karen Chamisso