James Jesus Angleton's world - modernism and espionage

1. In 1987, the magazine Sulfur, which was founded by the poet Clayton Eschleman when he taught at Cal Arts and bore the subtitle, A Literary Tri-Annual of the Whole Art, published an obituary of James Jesus Angleton by Elliot Weinberger.
In itself, this was odd. Angleton was the chief of “counter-intelligence” at the CIA, and had to his credit one published poem. Weinberger’s obit, however, hammered on the idea that Angleton was an exemplar of the mirroring of espionage and poetry – the secret sharer of modernism.
In a way, the shadow of Angleton has grown since his death. Meloni in Italy, Orban in Hungary, and Netanyahu in Israel bear of the marks of what one might call Angletonian policy, a policy that was carried out below the threshold of America’s politics. Raised in Mussolini era Milan, Angleton, like Ezra Pound, was an enthusiast for Mussolini. As Weinberger points out, on Pound’s weirdly lit trip to the U.S. in 1939, he made a visit to Angleton, at that time an undergrad at Yale. He was no ordinary undergrad – he and his roommate, Reed Whittemore, published an art mag, Furioso.
“Details of that encounter are not known: the two major Pound biographies grant the incident only one, nearly identical sentence each.”
Pound went back to Italy, made those radio broadcasts, was imprisoned by the occupying Americans, wrote the Pisan cantos. Angleton had a more consequential war. He was recruited into intelligence by a Nazi sympathizing professor, Norman Holmes Pearson, who threw in his lot with the British empire after his beloved Nazis invaded Poland. Pearson became head of one branch of counterintelligence. Angleton was in the orbit of American intelligence partly due to the fact that his father, who the Americans really wanted, James Hugh Angleton (among other things president of the American chamber of commerce in Italy in the 30s), wasn’t available.
For Angleton and other Tories, the thing about the war was to defeat the Nazis and the fascists while extracting the most valuable of their intangible assets – the whole anti-Bolshevik culture. Thus, in Italy, at the end of the war, Angleton protected one of Mussolini’s most ruthless henchmen, Prince Valerio Borghese. The “Dark Prince” went on to become a central figure in the interlocking neo-fascist organizations that flourished in Christian Democratic Italy, finally fleeing to Franco’s Madrid after his attempt at a Greek colonel style of coup in Italy failed in 1970. His associates in the years of lead waged war on the left and the Italian state. Some of them, notably members of the Ordine Nuovo, established contacts with National Security States in Latin America. They took contracts from Pinochet to eliminate his enemies, such as the Bernardo Leighton, a former vice president of Chile (Christina Democrat).
In the U.S., Angleton is suspected of having illegally allowed the theft of atomic materials for Israel. Israel is grateful – there are two plaques in Jerusalem in honor of this “great friend” of Israel. One might think that protecting the notorious anti-Jew fascists in Italy contradicts helping make a channel by which nuclear materials could illegally be shipped to Israel. Here it is useful to explore the dynamics of the part played by far right nationalism under the umbrella of anti-communism in the postwar world. It is the ultimate weird alliance. Watching it unfold under the gaze of Trump's people - and Biden's people - in the U.S. is fascinating.
It is entirely appropriate that Angleton's friend, Willliam Buckley, wrote a spy "novel" about him. "Spytime: The Undoing Of James Jesus Angleton.." Buckley had extensive acquaintances. Another wealth reactionary father's son. Another Yalee. Another man who just happened to know E. Howard Hunt, Watergate impresario.
2. Ah, I’ve drifted from Weinberger’s obituary. In 1987, what he wrote about the decoding of messages by counter-espionage agencies and the New Criticism was a new insight – less so now, perhaps.
“Angleton, who kept reading poetry all his life, liked to recruit agents from the Yale English department. He claimed that those trained in the New Criticism, with its seven types of ambiguity, were particularly suited to the interpretation of intelligence data. Consider, after all, the ways a spy's message may be read:
1) It is written by a loyal agent and its information is accurate.
2) It is written by a loyal agent but its information is only partially accurate.
3) It is written by a loyal agent but its information is entirely inaccurate.
4) It is written by a double agent and its information is completely false.
5) It is written by a double agent but its information is partially true so mat the false parts will be believed.
6) It is written by a double agent but its information is entirely true so that the allegiance of the agent will not be discovered.
Moreover, the message is written in code, and liable to me vagaries of translation. And it is written in a highly condensed language, whose meanings can offer varying interpretations. Like a poem, the message is only as good as its reader.”
In the wake of Watergate, there was some interest in codes and intelligence within the poetry community. John Hollander wrote an entire book, Reflections on Espionage: the Question of Cupcake, published in 1974, which reproduces the “communications” of a spy whose covername is Cupcake – and whose inspiration is very clearly the Watergate tape transcripts.
Need I say that John Hollander taught in the English Department at Yale? Of course he did.
Steampump is gone. He died quietly in his
Attended to everything. What had to
Be burned was burned. He taught me, as you surely
Know, all that I know; yet I had to pass him
By in the Square at evening -in the soft
Light of wrought-iron lamps and the rich, cheerful
Shadows which rose up from the stones to meet it
Without even our eyes having touched, without
Acknowledgment. And thereby, of course, we were
Working together. What kind of work is this
For which if we were to touch in the darkness
It would be without feeling the other there?
3. 3. Sometimes, sometimes, I think the entire Cold War sprang from Thomas Pynchon’s Gravity’s Rainbow. The vortex at the literary heart of it. And it was a very literary heart in those fields and fields of casualties, all the dirty wars, all the scrubbed messages, all the leaks and Eliotic poetics, all the wildernesses of mirrors.
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