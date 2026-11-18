For better or worse, mostly worse, Thomas Friedman mirrors respectable public opinion - the NYT reading class - on things domestic and foreign. Thus, the article about Iran begins with an assumption all these respectable people have - Iran is our enemy - and goes with it. The vision here is, gasp, Iran will dominate all the tyrannies who are American allies in the Gulf if we don't do something!
To which my response is: who cares?
Literally, who cares about this. If Iran was recognized - that is, treated as a real state instead of being put in the American blind spot since the fall of the Shah - we would not have a gross and unsustainable power structure in the Gulf area. To my mind, Saudi investments in American media and technology are an infinitely bigger problem for Americans than whether Oman and Dubai bow to Teheran - or Riyadh.
The illegal war, waged as a criminal enterprise by the U.S. executive branch and Israel, has had only one good outcome: the hawk view represented by the Friedmans and the foreign policy establishment since forever has reached its logical illogical conclusion. Hostility turned into war is blowing up the governments that waged this war - the U.S. and Israel - and especially their collaborators - France, Italy, Germany etc. In Europe, the attempt to thatcherize economies, which begins with giving the oligarchs enormous wealth and ends with destroying the gains of the Social Democratic period, has pretty much collapsed its adherants. In France, we have the absurd spectacle of Le Pen pretending that she is going to abolish Macronist cuts to social security, when her whole economic policy is just Thatcherism on steroids. In Germany, a SD that pledged itself to austerity in the early 2000s is close to the vanishing point. You can reproduce this all over Europe. The lack of oil has put oil on the flames of popular discontent. And as the Europeans stood by and let the US operate like Putin against Iran, the price of everything is shooting up faster than the interior department in France can send out police to club people. Cause, meet effect.
The only way the system in the Middle East kept going was by endlessly deferring the "showdown" with Shi'ite powers. Bush's people, who were stupid enough to spend a trillion occupying Iraq, hesitated before doing what crazy John McCain wanted them to do - bomb bomb bomb bomb bomb Teheran. Incidently, the popular opinion is that Palin was the crazy one in the McCain-Palin of 2008. I think Palin was a beacon of sanity compared to that warmonger.
Friedman, of course, babbles on in the timehonored fashion of centrists. Just as the centrist "opposition" to Bush after 2004 was always about how we had to stay the course in Iraq - once in, we immediately double our sunk costs, according to these wise men - so, too, the centrists gravely think that the only mistake now is to not continue the illegal war. This goes along with such laughable insights about American and Israeli policy as this one:
"Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu never thought about this problem. They just assumed that when they decapitated the old leadership, the whole Iranian system would collapse and a democracy would rise from the ashes."
Ah, democracy! Cool cool cool. Friedman is in a meeting with people from Gulf states who are ruled by autocracies or tyrannies - not a democracy among them - and is a well known admirer of the tyrant who rules Saudi Arabia, but he can't quite face the fact that he, and the U.S., and Israel, are not for democracy in any way. They are for submission, plain and simple. A whole wall would fall if Friedman could just have admitted this was the plan: "... the Iranian system would collapse and complete submission would arise from the ashes." Just a little change, and see how the fresh air rushes in!
It is fake democracy the NYT class likes. If you are allied to the U.S., you automatically become a member of the "Free World." Congrats!
Below the threshhold of the readers of the NYT, however, another opinion in America is forming fast. And it doesn't read the U.S. itself as a model democracy. And I don't think it wants to continue the state of play system in the Middle East. Friedman doesn't address these people. But they are coming.
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