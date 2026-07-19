"The final girl is a trope in horror movies, referring to the female protagonist who remains alive at the end of the film "– Merriam Webster dictionary
The final girl writes her scenario
in the blood of the stabber
she outstabbed in the finale
Not once but twice. Fortunate she.
Are these all things that totally must be?
Whose friend by toxic hand
Of masked psycho was skewered
Such einsatzgruppe of serial killers!
And such normal neighborhood streets
Where victim and slasher meet n greet!
In this landscape mourning has no memory
but as is borne in backyard barbecue dusk
- only the synaptic jigger
of jumpscares endless, sequel after sequel
and in the tired end, the prequel.
Here’s the closet where he hid.
Here’s the garage where he hid.
Here’s the kitchen where he hid
implement in hand
- I know it’s hard for you to understand.
Still, the final girl proves to be
our real desperado
as full of tricks as a rattlesnake,
frozen in teenhood for a thousand years
See: In her eyes there are no tears.
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