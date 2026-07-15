Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Summer's mind by Karen Chamisso

 

In summer’s broil, I went to the closet and found

the coats scarves hoods and muffs of winter

looking like prison guards waiting

for their claustrophobic convict.

 

Winter, in the mind of summer, is

An exposed imposter. Never was there

Such cold. We pulse in the heat

That enslaves the winds: north south east west.

 

We will strip ourselves, each season

Taking off bra pants boots and all

The etc that once, in a delusion

We clogged ourselves with wearing.

 

All our sweltering flesh we will disinter

From the paleolithic jaw of winter.

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Summer's mind by Karen Chamisso

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