The "I am" and the 'Happen to be" - a cultural semantics

Culture shows its hand molecular bits and bytes, the way the
Id shows itself in dreams, a self-directed movie starring IT itself. Look for
the conjunctions, look for the negations, the excuses, the condensations.
Look for, for instance at “happens to be”.
“Happens to be” is all around us. I was reading a book about
an artist the other day, and I came across the phrase: “A painting by a young
artist, who happens to be African American and gay…” Happens, here, sends us
back to chance itself. He could “happen to be” unhyphenated American and
straight, couldn’t he? In which case he would, presumably, not happen to be at
all, but would be. There he’d be, an “I am”, pure as Jehovah in the burning
bush. Our pre-birth identities wait, like slips of paper in a box, to be
selected blindly. Like, say, the slips of paper in the box in Shirley Jackson’s
“The Lottery.” Somebody has to be stoned. Those are the rules of the routine.
But who, that is the variable. That is what is written on the slip. Who will “happen
to be”?
Such, as our tongue knows, is the lightly exerted pressure
on that “happens to be.” It looks like an ontological statement of fact, and it
sounds like an apologetic.
Trust the sound.
“Happens to be” joins together the otherwise sociologically
separate strands of neo-liberalism: on the one hand, the lessons of the civil
rights era – non-discrimination/diversity; and on the other hand, the master of
hap, Fortuna and her wheel, the free market with its invisible hand up your
rectum, jumping the puppets, who all say “I am”. Not, mind you, the government
– the era of big government is always over, in neo-liberal culture, even if it
exerts itself muscularly now and then to save the big banks and the one percent
and becomes wildly aggressive and polices the world, all of course in the name
of Freedom. In what other name can you reduce schools and hospitals to rubble?
The leftist critique of neo-liberalism can’t be simply, as
it was under classical liberalism, that it is all a class act – with Capital v.
Labor as the fighters in the ring. Because the spectrum of injustices and
differences are not engrossed by Capital v. Labor. That lesson of the civil
rights (and de-colonial) era has to ring in our ears, if that is one “happens
to be” a leftist.
“Happens to be” is an overdetermined phrase. It is
apologetic in that odd way in which one apologizes to a bigot for his or her
bigotry. “I happen to be x” – Jewish, black, trans-sexual, whatever – is a way
to deflect a certain meanness, a certain threat in the conversation, with one’s
counterpart who is, for instance, talking trash about Jews, blacks, gays, or
whatever. In this conversation, the “I am” is always on the side of insisting. “The
Great I am” – this is what Sam Pollitt’s wife, Henny, calls her American New Dealer husband,
Sam, that bully and humanitarian. It
happens that you, my counterpart – my comrade, my brother or sister – are
standing here with an x. A “happen to be” x. An all natural x.
“Happens to be” was forced aboard the slave ships, and driven
out of the territories. “I am” built the log cabin, the Georgian mansion (now available
for weddings) and, if it didn’t build the railroads, profited mightily from
railroad stock. The “I am” earns his billions – the “Happens to be” is the parasite
on welfare who also happens to have physically built the railroads, clerked at
the convenience store, flipped the burgers, nursed the patient, and all that
low grade stuff they do.
Truly, from the “I am’s point of view, what is more natural
than chance? The happens to be should be happy that they are allowed even to
be. And chance is what provides us with
our “diversity” – we can’t all be white straight men, cause somebody has to
clean the toilets, am I right? And yet, when we tease out this “happens to be”,
we begin to wonder why the heteronormative hick never happens to be – he just
is. Does anybody ever say, I happen to be white? Does our egg, our Humpty
Dumpty, our man whose words mean what he wants them to mean, ever happen to be?
This is just a little flicker in the national, in the
international conversation between the ’I am’ and the ‘happen to be’.
Neo-liberal culture is so obviously exhausted, is so obviously tied in knots by
its own self-contradictions, that one thinks surely it is at an end. It isn’t,
though. Happens to be still creeps through our conversations, our second
thoughts, our apologies. The way we confront, and the way, at the last moment,
we deflect. Happens to be is the deeper character, the more sophisticated
character, the rascal and the sage, but the political advantage seems to be all
with the I am.
And yet: who among us, in the end, wants to be the I am? The great loud I am. As the glaciers go down and hedonics turns out to measure unhappiness, after all.
The great depression, my friends, my dearest friends, has been internalized. We are left to drift.
1 comment:
10/10. Shame you don't wanna be a teacher. Also, now & as always, it's nice to see that there are straight white guys in the world who don't hate us (or who would like us to shut up for just a minute about requesting basic human rights and dignity, please, so they can instrumentalize our numbers for The Movement™) (same hat). 👍
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