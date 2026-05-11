A Modest Proposal: Let AI replace CEOs!

The Dumb New Yorker post - Will AI Replace College or some dumbfuck thing, I'm refusing to check - is another in the media corps cult of AI. Lets face it, AI is a minor tool for lab work and heavy industry, and it isn't going to "replace College."
The bosses are heavy invested in tech, and if the stock crumbles, they crack and crumble next.
So...
Funny how the headline is never: Will AI replace the CEO. Cause there you have a case. What does AI do best? Make up factoids and use them to support other factoids. It "hallucinates." It comes up with the dumbest advice possible. Etc. And what do CEO's do? They rarely known the industry or enterprise they head. Mostly, they make up factoids to support other factoids to massage stock valuations. BINGO! I don't think Grok could replace a single Teaching Assistant, but Tesla would save about 40 billion dollars if it replaced Musk with Grok. Same stupidity - the self-driving yellow cab market is worth a trillion! We are going to mars! Etc. But with less compensation. Grok ought to cost a coupla million to run, maybe in the tens of millions, but it is much cheapter than Musk.
However, not once in the AI goldrush, not once in the infinite amount of AI stories suggesting all middle management and creative jobs are kaput with AI on the watch, has there been any suggestion that top management could be replaced. Gee, I wonder why? I wonder why there is no audience for that in the business pages?
The media can suck my dick.
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