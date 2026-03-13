Friday, March 13, 2026

Centro-Scriptorium: a poem

 Centro-scriptorium

« … du centro-scriptorium, c'est-à-dire de l'endroit d'où partent les impulsions centro-motrices qui occasionnent l’écriture… »
The doobie is burnt to ash and mood
And within the centro-scriptorium
There’s a ghostly feeling of abandoned lab
A rush after we all looked up
And saw the mushroom cloud framed in the window.
The time that passes.
Subtitle dates mark the hiatus.
Ex-es, ghostly erections, squalor of nights
Strapped down. Unstapled wires sag from the ceiling.
Big themes in the algae frosted Aquarium.
Within the centro-scriptorium
Move, obscurely, the mother current lost
That volted me from girlhood to dame
And kept me going, ghostward
Ever ghostward.
-Karen Chamisso
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