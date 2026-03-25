Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Pretend as a state doctrine is failing

 So Trump's Florida state senator, the one representing the Mar-A-Lago district that Trump won by 11 percent in 2024, just swung by 13 percentage points and elected a Democrat to the state senate. The election results on the granular level - which the DNC and Washington-centric Dems with their idiot campaign industry have neglected for years - is showing what people think of the asshole in the white house. And we all keep sailing on.

Elections are becoming the last impulse of the reality principle in the U.S., where Pretend is now state doctrine, and rules, as well, the Financial sector. Lets pretend wars, Lets pretend stock market, Lets pretend climage change aint real policies, all the lets pretend we can stuff ourselves with. Long ago the question was posed: Which of you, if your son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a snake? And now we have an answer on a nationwide scale - cause the Epstein class in all its glory is distributing stones and snakes to all! Are we happy?

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Pretend as a state doctrine is failing

  So Trump's Florida state senator, the one representing the Mar-A-Lago district that Trump won by 11 percent in 2024, just swung by 13 ...

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