One of the more curious tax-exempt institutions in the U.S. is the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, which naturally and Orwellianly embraces every beautiful war the U.S. has ever fought. It is a much more reputable org than, say, the Fifa Peace Award committee, but I prefer the latter – at least its obsequiousness is not buried under the rhetoric of a thousand “position papers”.
“I’m so bored. I hate my life.” - Britney Spears
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Monday, March 23, 2026
All the little Kissingers and Trump's war with Iran
Naturally, Karim Sadjadpour, the Endowment’s Iran expert, has been pounding the drum for war with Iran ever since he discovered this is the kind of stuff that gets you interviewed on CNN and published in the Atlantic Monthly (a magazine that proves, every month, that it is edited by a former Israeli military prison guard).
In January of this year, Sadjadpour’s article on Trump’s opportunity in Iran was not noted enough – there is so much to note, after all!
The article took note (we note) of the riots in Iran, dubbing them, of course, a revolution (in other countries the U.S. does not like, riots are always a revolution; in the U.S., they are instances of looting by an immoral and “dark” underclass, which prove the need for an ever more militarized police!).
And then Sadjadpour pulled out the rhetoric for which peacelovin’ institutions are universally known: “Trump now confronts a fateful choice. He can make good on his promise [of hurting Iran] and face the always unpredictable consequences of military action [which is how the Carnegie Endowment for International peace describes the crushing of the bones, the deskinning of the bodies, the incineration of buildings, and the mass pain brought on by bullets, bombs, and our wondrous array of chemical devices RG] or he can face the shame of having given false encouragement to freedom fighters…”
Kudos to that last phrase. The idea that Trump has any capacity for shame whatsoever is laughable. So laughable that we can see how brilliant its use is here – our great president, embodying humanity itself, can have shame on a Mount Rushmore level! Sycophancy is a high art -in spite of the televised cabinet meetings in which Trump’s ministers routinely compete to reach their tongues ever higher up his rectum – it can be done much more subtly! And here we see a masterly touch. Trump is being given the Eisenhower presidential treatment. He is so PRESIDENTIAL that his shame, his potential shame if he doesn’t crush some bones, strip the skin off some bodies, incinerate some buildings, and in general smash faces into jelly on a large scale, will penetrate even his adorable orange hide! He'll have to talk gravely about it in his presidential library, perhaps seated on his gold toilet!
We can see where this is going. Whatever. The important thing, here, is that Sadjadpour has not shamed himself by continuing a mouselike existence as an expert, but has seized the opportunity of career advancement that will put him in the running for the next Democrat wanting to prove his hawk bonifieds! Like the Kagans and Kenneth Pollack in the Iraq war, Sadjadpour is going to be the go-to “intellectual” for the Abundance set, the liberal hawk in the liberal hawk magazine!
It is a brilliant move. However, it does not get you everything. Ask Kenneth Pollack. In fact, ask anybody below 25 who Kenneth Pollack was – you will draw a blank. At one time, though, he was the powerful anecdote to wishy washy libs who did not want to invade Iraq – the non-muscular ones.
Ah, all the little Kissingers!
I’m expecting great things from Sadjadpour.
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All the little Kissingers and Trump's war with Iran
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