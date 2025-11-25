all that is old is new again: on Guy Davenport's The symbol of the archaic

One of the great essays in my life is Guy Davenport’s The
Symbol of the Archaic, which appeared in the Georgia Review in 1974. I’m
not sure when I read it – perhaps back in my high school days.
Essays are not given enough credit. We think of them as
lesser creatures, where the great beasts are poems and novels. Myself, I grant
the utility of these categories without taking them too seriously. Although The
Symbol of the Archaic is not one of Pound’s Cantos, it definitely takes
from the Cantos the traveling technique, that of a movie camera thrust among
personal and cultural bric-a-brac, whose speed – the movie camera’s – is adjusted
to a personal sensibility recognizing in the very instant of demonstration the
connections that may or may not be in operation in some real history, some real
slice of multitudinous life. And isn’t this what we all dream of?
The content of Davenport’s essay, a theme to which he
returns again and again, is the overlap of the modern (which encompasses a
certain 18th century and goes right up to the non-sequitorial magisterial
which came out of Olson’s typewriter at the end of his life) and the archaic,
that which is lost in deep time. The inscrutable rubbish and signs left by
paleolithic hominids.
This is how Davenport begins:
"Four years ago there was discovered near Sarlat in the Dordogne the rib of an ox on which some hunter had engraved with a flint burin seventy lines depicting we know not what: some god, some animal schematically drawn, a map, the turning of the seasons, the mensurations of the moon."
The ox rib and its inscrutable scribble helps Davenport move on to the whole ephemeral nature of civilization (and, indeed, the ephemeral nature of its discontents), and the way the poets have taken it up, and the impossible nostalgia for what was lost. Davenport was, politically, a standard American liberal, but culturally, he was a conservative of the Hugh Kenner variety. Thus, the wrecks of what was lost imply the wreckers, and we among them. It is a strain of political impossibilism hymned by John Ruskin in the great proto-Canto, Fors Clavigera, and it leads to a certain melancholy which is ultimately foreign to the American writer, who are the spawn of discovery – that adventurer’s justification, eventually, for every bushwacking and seizure.
Modernism, when Davenport wrote this essay, was still
exciting. For me, an awkward sixteen year old in Clarkston, Georgia, modernism
looked like a way out of suburban flatheadedness. I little knew that it had
given up the ghost to – whatever eclectic thing we have had since. I am rather
happy that, at the moment in all the arts, there is a return to modernism –
from the margins, from the black dada of Adam Pendleton.
I think Davenport captures something that was silently
programmatic in modernism, which was its invention of the pre-historic, the
archaic:
“If we say, as we can, that the archaic is one of the great
inventions of the twentieth century, we mean that as the first European
renaissance looked back to Hellenistic
Rome for a range of models and symbols, the twentieth century has looked back
to a deeper past in which it has imagined it sees the very beginnings of tion.
The Laocoon was Michaelangelo's touchstone; the red-stone kourus from Sounion
was Picasso’s.”
Here – as I was dreaming up this little essayistic ditty – I
want to jump to a little remarked, but remarkable, piece of reportage by the Communist
Egon Erwin Kisch that is included in his Gesammelte Werke 5: Das Kriminalkabinett
von Lyon (The criminological cabinet of curiosities in Lyon). Which contains,
surprisingly enough, a superposition of the archaic (stones with markings, rather
like those of the ox-bone) and the most modern (fingerprints). And which I
think is just a beautiful essay. Yesterday I put up an image from that piece.
It shows a burglar with a jimmy in one hand and a revolver in the other. The
burglar, through some complicated heist slapstick, fell into a pile of sand,
leaving this impression, which was latter captured by pouring plaster of paris
in the indentation in the sand, which was later used in the court case against
the burglar.
But I think I’ll do
this later.
