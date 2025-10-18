Nervous nellie liberals and the top 10 percent

The nervous nellie liberal syndrome, which is heavily centered on east atlantic libs in the 250 thou and up bracket, is very very sure that Trump is wildly popular and that his law and order ICE thing is going down like ice cream at a children's party. I think that reflects the fact that in the 250 thou and up bracket, Trump is wildly popular and his ICE thing is going down like, to vary the metaphor, Japanese scotch at the country club. But outside the privileged precincts, what is happening is quite different. To get Americans to dislike or disapprove of the police is very hard - we live in the land of copoganda, as we all know. So the Yougov survey for the Economist should come as a shocker. Although I don't think it has received any publicity at all.
If a Dem president were tanking in the polls like Trump is, we would have a running commentary about his or her "failing presidency." But in the corporate media, that meme will only start gaining headway once the bubble in the financial markets bursts, and everybody feels like Treasury and the Fed should pitch in a trillion or two to help the poor plutocrats out. Right now, things are going in exactly the way the 250 + crowd wants them to go. Their sons and daughters trans desires stifled! This wokeness defeated! And though admittedly settting the civil rights clock back to Jim Crow days is a little rough, still, DEI had just gone to far, so it is DEI's fault! Of the 33 percent that will always be with Trump, the most powerful bit are the ultra-rich.
As one bluesky poster put it, compare the NYT to the Drudge Report - the outsider paper that was once all the rage. This is what Drudge looks like now:
No comments:
Post a Comment