A vanishing act: repressive desublimation and the NYT

We are in the depths of the era of “repressive desublimation”
– Angela Carter’s genius tossoff of a phrase – and Trump’s shit video is a
marker of an unusually explicit kind.
This is why the establishment media, desperate to make Trump
seem presidential – which is of course the mission that their owners have set
for them – are so oddly off track.
In particular: I’m looking at you, NYT. In a gesture as
comic and as bewildering as the NYT’s glorious reportage about 18 year old
Mamdani’s form to enter Columbia University (he wrote he was Ugandan since he was from Uganda and thus was an African (horrors!), a scoop they received from a neo-Nazi
hacker who broke into the Columbian university computer system and boosted confidential docs - the NYT, now, chose to pretend that No Kings was just some quantity thing,
like college students swallowing goldfish in a fifties frat – unworthy of their
sovereign regard.
This has the effect of making them seem unworthy of their
subscribers regard.
A bluesky-er, Thomas Ley, has done the service of putting together
two NYT pages. Here’s the Charlie Kirk racist festival front page:
And here is yesterday’s page, as 7 million to 8 million
people were protesting all over America.
Freudians among us will notice the headline in yesterday’s
paper: The Vanishing Act. Indeed, now, would you like to tell us a little bit
about your feelings for your mother after the unfortunate open curtains
incident, NYT? Here, stretch out on this sofa..
Ah, the years of Mamdani are gonna be superfun!
