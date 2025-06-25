And the prep school boy says: I didn't wanna be mayor anyway! Cuomo' bows out

Perhaps the oddest thing about the whole Cuomo race is the end of it - or at least this phase. He did not give a concession speech shouting out to his hardworking campaign workers, his voters, etc. He ended it like a prep school boy who did not get accepted at his fourth choice on the list of Ivies. No biggie, he didn't want it anyway!
Throughout the campaign, Cuomo made it crystal clear that his interest in NYC was merely as a stepping stone to the greater things he, as a Cuomo, deserved. Has a man ever run for mayor with greater disdain for the city he supposedly wanted to be mayor of? True, Giuliani, after eating up his 9.11 publicity, decided to jettison the Big Apple for real income opportunities, and eventually for real drinking opportunities, and eventually to star in his candid hair dye apocalypse vids - but he ran to become mayor because, underneath, he actually liked his home town.
A campaign of "vote for me you stupid New Yorker so I can check this box on my resume" turns out, much to the astonishment of the absolutely out of synch Dem party poobahs, not to work! You mean the plebes don't want you to treat them as so many playing cards with your CEO and Republican friends? Well, you don't get any Abundance then!
Perhaps, the Clintonite machine is thinking, they should have called on Dick Cheney for a surprise appearance. That would have wowed em!
What is mad, truly mad, is the political journalism beat at the moment. In spite of polls, in spite of a spate of local elections on everything from the Philadelphia DA's office to the rejection of the Huntington Cali "lets bring anti-woke to the library system" election, the top political "analysts" have their finger on the pulse of Tech bro billionaires and Trump's one hundred closest friends. They still don't have a clue. Which is what happens when you look at everything through the poll, and nothing through the the culture, with its narratives, heartbreaks, ordinary sublimities, loves, hates and all the rest of it.
Surprise is coming. You just won't read about it in the news.
