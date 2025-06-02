Saturday, June 21, 2025

2 Rejection Letters

1.

The First Letter



Rejection letters are rarely memorable. The writer who receives one, outside of certain masochistic or indignant cases, certainly does not want it hanging around, and the person who writes it writes it, in part, in order to cut the tie with the writer – to forget the writer while moving on to other business. It is, in other words, a sub-genre (like the suicide note) that rarely rises above its occasion. Even so, there are always exceptions to the rule in the larger world of politics, aesthetics and risky business. Take, for example, Adorno’s rejection of Walter Benjamin’s essay on Baudelaire in 1938. Adorno is operating as the editor of the Journal of Social Research. It’s a good gig. After all, it was by showing that he had a contract with the Institute for Social Research that Adorno got his visa for the United States.

Thus, we get the perhaps most famous rejection letter of all time. Famous enough to be translated into English and thrust into various anthologies devoted to “critical theory”. Famous enough to be taught, itself, in the classroom – though oddly enough hardly ever in terms of its genre as a rejection letter.

Here’s the most, to my mind, jazzy part of the letter, even as it is emitted by Mr. Unjazz himself:

“This sort of immediate - and I would almost say again ‘anthropological’ - materialism harbours a profoundly romantic element, and the more abruptly and crudely you confront the Baudelairean world of forms with the harsh necessities of life, the more clearly I detect it. The ‘mediation’ which I miss and find obscured by materialistic-historiographical evocation, is simply the theory which your study has omitted. But the omission of theory affects the empirical material itself. On the one hand, this omission lends the material a deceptively epic character, and on the other it deprives the phenomena, which are experienced merely subjectively, of their real historico-philosophical weight. To express this another way: the theological motif of calling things by their names tends to switch into the wide-eyed presentation of mere facts. If one wanted to put it rather drastically, one could say that your study is located at the crossroads of magic and positivism. This spot is bewitched.”

Others, with more jazz in their soul, might want to lead everything to that crossroads. Far from being bewitched, it is the best spot in the house, the one from which you get the best view of the revolution to come – or the reaction, depending on what is on the schedule for tonight.

2.

Benjamin, of course, was trying to learn his instrument in those Baudelaire essays, and in the vast assemblage of notes for the Arcades project. The instrument was the inferential juxtaposition, which had been hoisted up by the surrealists as the only guide to the city of yesterday and tomorrow. It was dialectical materialism sieved through the obsessive compulsion disorder of the collector: kinda Marx, kinda Eduard Fuchs. And this duo were not, it turns out, the odd couple, in as much as Marx was, himself, a collector, a massive collector of reports on Industrial processes and working class disorders, with the collection eventually toppling over into three volumes (two of them sewed together by Engels after Marx’s death) meant to exhaustively map the possibilities at play in the political economy of the post-Malthusian world.

3.

I myself like the image of magic and positivism at the voodoo crossroads. Jazz is at the bottom of it.  Adorno’s scorn for magic is part of the package of his own high modern provincialism. Benjamin’s method, or madness, is a high calling – methods are high callings – which Benjamin’s Arcades project, in its final state of gigantic ruin, map and mopes over. It is a kit full of routes of escape that all turn out to be blocked. Which is a metaphor that can bite you in the ass when the geopolitical reality is all about finding an escape route.

I’ve been reading some of the fragments contained in volume 6 of the GW, and it is an interesting, rather vertiginous experience, as is any experience in which one finds oneself continually stumbling, continually knocking against the cracks. For instance, the fragment entitle On Marriage, which begins with a wonderful juxtaposition of the mythical and the tabloid:

"Eros, love moves in a single direction towards the mutual death of the lovers. It unwinds from there, like the thread in a labyrinth that has its center in the “death chamber”. Only there does love enter into the reality of sex, where the deathstruggle itself becomes the lovestruggle. The sexual itself, in response, flees its own death as its own life, and blindly calls out for the other’s death and the other’s life in this flight.  It takes the path into nothingness, into that misery where life is only not-death and death is only a not-life. And this is how the boat of love pulls forward between the Scylla of Death and the Charybdis of misery and would never escape if it weren’t that God, at this point in its voyage, transformed it into something indestructible. Because as the sexuality of love in first bloom is completely alien, so must it become enduringly wholly non-alien, its very own. It is never the condition of its being and always that of its earthly endurance. God, however, makes for love the sacrament of marriage against the danger of sexuality as against that of love.”

 

One has to pause here. First, to listen to what Benjamin is doing – juxtaposing the prose of the “death chamber”, which comes from Police Magazines and tabloid newspapers of the 20s and 30s  - photographically adoring the rooms where the bloody corpse of some victim was found and, as well,  the gas chamber or electric chair where the murderer was murdered by the state – to Greek myth, and then to a very Biblical God. And then one has to ask whether, indeed, death more often befalls lovers than befalls wives and husbands. Here a bit of positivism, a bit more tabloid knowledge, would relegate the Wagnerian Tristan and Isolde to the margin, and the more common family murder to the front. For the marriage that “God” gives us against the unleashed forces of death and sexuality is all too often a scene of violence. Engels definitely knew this. Benjamin surely, in part of himself, knew this too. The criminologists, who now call it “intimate partner homicide”, were on the case in the 20s and 30s. The mythological correlative is not Homeric, but rather the Maerchen of Grimm, where intimate partner violence is a constant companion of princesses and peasants.

So here I am, Adorno-like, dispuing the point from the positivist, statistical viewpoint, and then here I am, in thrall to the motion of the fragment, to the evocation the forces of sexuality and death, from the magical viewpoint, or the surrealist genius of seeing the “death chamber” – where the corpse lies, where the blood spatters, on the one end, and where the convicted murderer is beheaded, or as the Americans do it, fried, on the other end, and superimposing over this the myth of the labyrinth. In the end, we get the palimpsest subject, in the best high modernist tradition, the archaic imposed on the modern which imposes on the archaic, the synchronicity of newspaper stories creating that new and alien temporal modality of the contemporary in which we all wiggle. Critical theory – oh, so critically – is discovering the political texture of allochronism – that long colonial time – posits the stone age and the modern on an objectively flat time line.

But to rescue the archaic by turning to the God of our Fathers means succumbing to a fundamentally reactionary impulse, which fails the test of historicity, and locks marriage into a form that it can’t sustain.

All of this in one fragment. Is there ever going to be a reader rich enough in time and reference to go through it all?

4.

The second letter



In 1944, George Orwell submitted his novel, Animal House, to T.S. Eliot’s publisher, Faber and Faber.  Orwell wanted a quick response. Eliot wrote him one, rejecting the novel as being too completely out of synch with the public mood in Britain. It was rather transparently anti-Soviet. And, as the Soviet Union, in alliance with the British and the Americans, were fighting the Axis on the Eastern front at enormous cost in men and materials, ill-timed.

However, Eliot’s objection was more than a matter of bad market timing.  

“I think my own dissatisfaction with this apologue is that the effect is simply one of negation. It ought to excite some sympathy with what the author wants, as well as sympathy with his objections to something: and the positive point of view, which I take to be generally Trotskyite, is not convincing,” wrote Eliot to Orwell. “And after all, your pigs are far more intelligent than the other animals, and therefore the best qualified to run the farm – in fact, there couldn’t have been an Animal Farm at all without them: so that what was needed (someone might argue), was not more communism but more public-spirited pigs.”

Eliot’s rejection letter does not bear the weight, as Adorno’s letter to Benjamin does, of a massive secondary literature. When it was released by Eliot’s estate in 2009, there were a flurry of articles highlighting Eliot’s “bad judgment” in rejecting a “classic”. There is, for the newspaper reader, something heartwarming about the thought that the great mandarins in the publishing houses also make mistakes. It was a schadenfreude story, made all the richer by the fact that many a middle school student of the generation that grew up during the Cold War has dutifully written an assigned essay, or a book report, or a class presentation on Animal Farm, marked by the words “allegory” (define) and “totalitarianism” (define) and “Orwellian” (define).

Orwell, of course, did find a publisher for Animal Farm, Secker and Warburg. It was published two weeks after the U.S. dropped an atom bomb on Hiroshima. After the defeat of the Axis powers, the   alliance between the Western powers and the Soviet Union rapidly unravelled, and the Free World resumed their efforts from the 20s and 30s of defeating Communism on all fronts. Orwell’s Animal Farm was as great a help to the anti-Communist battle as John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress had been to the cause of anti-Catholicism.   

Looking back, one can see a certain dialogue between Eliot and Orwell, with the rejection letter and Eliot’s advocacy for the Pigs being taken up, in a way, by Orwell’s 1948 review of Eliot’s book, Notes Towards a Definition of Culture. Both Eliot’s letter and Orwell’s review can be seen as aspects of the proto-history of meritocracy – that is, rule by the best trained pigs.

Orwell begins his review of Eliot’s book on a characteristic note:

In his new book, Notes towards the Definition of Culture, Mr T.S.

Eliot argues that a truly civilised society needs a class system as part

of its basis. He is, of course, only speaking negatively. He does not

claim that there is any method by which a high civilisation can be

created. He maintains merely that such a civilisation is not likely to

flourish in the absence of certain conditions, of which class distinctions

are one.

This opens up a gloomy prospect, for on the one hand it is almost

certain that class distinctions of the old kind are moribund, and on

the other hand Mr Eliot has at the least a strong prima facie case.

 

Orwell, in the late forties, always begins by conceding the gloomiest view. Nuclear war was in the near future. Either Soviet totalitarianism or American barbarism was going to dominate the world. The capitalist economy, stuck in the Great Depression, would never recover. And so on. The Orwellian gloom coexisted with a surprisingly optimistic socialism, in which the problems of working class oppression and colonialism were going to be dissolved, once and for all. This was officially a case to rejoice over, yet Orwell saw that dissolution as involving the liquidation of everything he was “for” in the aesthetic sphere. The plebes would break the Sevres vases for sure. Yeats’ verse comes to mind:

“Many ingenious lovely things are gone
That seemed sheer miracle to the multitude.”

Orwell wants to say: good riddance to the rubbish! But he can’t quite, because he has to admit, they were ingenious lovely things.

Class, for Orwell and for Eliot, meant something very English: the division of society into the aristocrats, the middle class, and the working class. By shorthand, Eliot’s defence of class meant the defence of the upper class. Which, by a codicil that Eliot did not spell out, particularly, meant the class of patrons. Patrons operate outside the laws of monetary gain and loss, although of course they are the massive beneficiaries of the laws of monetary gain and loss in terms of investments in land, stocks and bonds.

Orwell points out something that has been all too overlooked in the history of Western institutions, which is that the Church from the beginning has played the role of being a silo for upward social mobility.

“Hereditary institutions—as Mr Eliot might have argued—have the

virtue of being unstable. They must be so, because power is constantly

devolving on people who are either incapable of holding it, or

use it for purposes not intended by their forefathers. It is impossible

to imagine any hereditary body lasting so long, and with so little

change, as an adoptive organisation like the Catholic Church. And

it is at least thinkable that another adoptive and authoritarian

organisation, the Russian Communist Party, will have a similar

history. If it hardens into a class, as some observers believe it is

already doing, then it will change and develop as classes always do.

But if it continues to co-opt its members from all strata of society,

and then train them into the desired mentality, it might keep its shape

almost unaltered from generation to generation. In aristocratic

societies the eccentric aristocrat is a familiar figure, but the eccentric

commissar is almost a contradiction in terms.”

 

Eliot didn’t, however, argue this. Orwell scores a distinct hit here, it seems to me. Including the idea of the eccentric commissar – we know now that commissar’s came in all types, not just the pigs of Orwell’s imaginary, and some of them believed in tantric sex, and others believed in poetry. Stalin himself made Pasternak dance, but kept him from the Gulag – acted, in fact, as a patron. The Communist Party in the Soviet Union did function as a silo for upward social movement. Orwell didn’t have any special knowledge of the Catholic Church or the Communist Party in the Soviet Union to see this: he could see it in the forms of their organization. He could imply these things from his own experience of English public schools and the social forms that developed in the British colonies. He could infer.

Back, however, to the topic of public spirited pigs. Eliot’s book gives them another name: elites. And it is here that Orwell zeros in:

“He would like, he says, to see in existence both classes and elites.

 It should be normal for the average human being to go through life at his predestined

social level, but on the other hand the right man must be

able to find his way into the right job. In saying this he seems almost

to give away his whole case. For if class distinctions are desirable in

themselves, then wastage of talent, or inefficiency in high places, are

comparatively unimportant. The social misfit, instead of being

directed upwards or downwards, should learn to be contented in his

own station.

 

Mr Eliot does not say this: indeed, very few people in our time

would say it. It would seem morally offensive. Probably, therefore,

Mr Eliot does not believe in class distinctions as our grandfathers

believed in them. His approval of them is only negative. That is to

say, he cannot see how any civilisation worth having can survive in a

society where the differences arising from social background or geographical

origin have been ironed out.”

Reading Eliot’s rejection letter and this review casts an interesting light on the postwar state of intellectual life in Great Britain, which was confronting a vast change in the social conditions ushered in by the war and the Labour government. The order that was set, then, still holds, to a degree. But the intellectual legitimation of that order, its assimilation of the “culture” of the past, has never been untroubled; in particular, public spirited pigs, it turns out, have their own ideas about who should own what, and how the rest of the animals on the farm should be educated, given health care, and all the rest of it. As one pig generation dies out and another succeeds, nepo pig to nepo pig, we seem closer to having both a rigid class defined society and one with an animus against culture at the very top. Patrons and patronage, which are motivated by an obscure sense of duty and glory, have become, as it were, digested into a pig ethos of maximizing present opportunities for short term gain.

Which gets us far, very far, from Eliot’s wan hope for public spirited pigs, and Orwell’s hope for a society in which class distinctions disappear. We sit, “privileged” in the Free World, with the uneasy feeling that something has gone seriously wrong. This dialogue, as it were, between Eliot and Orwell casts a bigger shadow than was realized by the writers of articles under their schadenfreude headlines when the Eliot’s rejection letter was published.

 

 

