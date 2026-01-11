Distraction action

So… I’m sitting in the classroom of one of my son’s science
teachers at the College and we are “conferring”. It is a parent-teacher
conference, one of the many that night, all being scheduled before the Winter vacation.
And we talk of this and that, grades, behavior, when the angel of the Zeitgeist
passes above us and the science teacher talks about concentration and
distraction in terms of teaching. Students now, she says, with their permanent
cell phones, can search and find answers almost immediately. But when you are
teaching something, that something only gradually becomes an answer to a
question on a test – it doesn’t immediately start out as one. It requires a
certain amount of time. That amount of time is in contradiction with the
immediate answer time of Google. And as the immediate answer time becomes the
norm, the old latency between teaching some content and that content, in some
form, becoming an answer begins to seem more like frustration than like
initiation.
So… I have lightly
translated what she said into my own Hegelian speak. But this is the essence of
it, and I found it really interesting. Frustration and distraction are, after
all, the highly political bywords of our time. And we all associate it with our
machines – the phone that is no longer a phone, the channels on social media,
etc. This right here – this post right here, which I fling into the “internet”
thingy – is machine driven, a little bubble of messaging from an old swimmer in
the internet from forever – is tied down to the machines more thoroughly than
Gulliver was tied to the ground by the Lilliputians.
Jonathan Crary is the man for the attention problem of the
nineteenth century, whose book – Suspensions of Perception – threads an amazing
path through the interface between sensation and psychology that seemed, when it was published in 2000, to
give us a useable past and seems, in 2026, to be the cry of woe of a
doomscroller outside the walls of Ninevah.
I take this oddly optimistic – even Whitmanesque – bit about
Mallarme:
“In the summers of 1871 and 1872, while in England, he wrote
a
series of short, pseudonymous articles reporting on the
first two of the four London
International Exhibitions (1871–1874).85 The firsthand and
clearly disorienting experience
of a world’s fair, especially of the exhibits in the
interior of the newly
completed Royal Albert Hall, disclosed to him a smooth space
on which the
boundaries between the domains of art and industry had
collapsed. Mallarme´ does
in fact characterize the proliferation of products on
display within the historical
problem of “decadence,” but there is a complete absence of
Ruskinian censoriousness
of manufactured shoddiness or any nostalgia for artisanal
craft in his account.
Instead, Mallarme´ declares his intention to explore the new
“double-sidedness”
of modern commodities: the paradox that machine-made,
hastily produced mass
objects can nonetheless possess an aggregate aura that is as
affecting as the aura
of singular and rare objects of premodernity. Rather than
lamenting the disintegration
of an older model of authenticity, Mallarme´ sees the
delirious array of hybrid
and historically eclectic products, such as clocks,
armchairs, tapestries, lamps, mechanical
toys, candelabras, dishware, perfume burners, pianos, even
exotic live
animals, as a tantalizing surface of experience. “I predict
the following: the word
authentic, which was for many years the sacramental
term of antiquarians, will no
longer have any meaning.” What a joy, he continues, that
“Grand Art” has been
displaced from our domestic living spaces by “the
irresistible virtue of Decoration
itself.”87 For Mallarme´ the ocean of bric-a-brac he
observed at the London exhibitions
and the panorama of fashion commodities he detailed in La
Dernière
Mode
were part of a compensatory decorative veneer both
concealing and announcing
the absolute vacuity at the heart of everyday life. The distracted
quality of this
unintelligible contiguity of styles, cultures, and forms
was, for Mallarme´, a reprieve
from a primal intuition of absence.”
So… right up to a
point, Stephane! Sure, existential dread lifts. But as the flood becomes an
environment, we replace dread with panic. We even seek out panic, living with
panic-making objects produced, as we can all see, by companies run by the worst
people for the worst purposes. At one point, when neoliberalism was a rosy
little baby, the triumphalists looked about and told us don’t worry! If evil
people make stuff people don’t like, they won’t make a profit and the market,
acting as the best little guard dog ever, will eat them up! But now we know
that the market will just keep betting on them even when they make nothing,
zip, a big trillionish negative – because the market can be a bubble longer
than you can breath. And not being able to breath is definitely a primal intuition
of absence.
You try it, Mr. Mallarme.
