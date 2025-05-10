Hypercapitalism, the assassin of culture

I saw The Studio episode last night entitled Golden Globes,
in which one of the running jokes is that nobody goes to movies anymore. Buying
a ticket and going to see a movie in a theatre, the joke implied, is becoming a
rarer and rarer experience.
Then, this morning, I read the totally Fruit loops article
about the AI epidemic at colleges in New York magazine.
And then I thought about the American territory I grew up
in, metro Atlanta, and about where I live now, in Paris.
Where I live now, I can walk to at least twelve to fifteen
book stores within fifteen minutes. I can walk to a similar number of movie
theaters. And I can do this partly because the French government, through its
taxation system, among other things, supports the cultural infrastructure.
In Gwinnett county in Georgia, by contrast, I can drive from
my brother’s house to about three bookstores that I can remember – all of them
used book stores. Looking it up on Google, I notice with satisfaction that
there is still a barnes and noble in Snellville. And of course there are about
four Christian bookstores. As for movie
theatres – there are approximately three, all megaplexes. The idea of the art
movie theatre – one is just around the corner from me here – has almost died
away in the U.S. When we lived in Santa Monica in 2012-2016, I was astonished
that the art house cinema was on the verge of extinction in the very epicenter
of the movie industry.
The point here is that movies and reading and writing are
not separate little reservations in a culture – they all come together, and
when they start to die out on the street, they are sooner or latter going to
die out in the classroom.
The article on AI in the New York magazine did not at all
emphasize, I think, the main thing, at least for me. When I was a teaching
assistant at U.T., the emphasis even then was on grading and making good grades
“hard”. This never made any sense to me, from the perspective of education –
but from the perspective of college being an adjunct to corporate HR, it made
total sense. The old hippie 70s notion that grading should be abolished – the Reed
College model – was still at least a phantom in the cultural memory back then,
but now it seems to have entirely vanished. The logic here makes perfect
Hegelian sense – the classroom experience is grade driven to give us an
indexical sense of the students, some of whom go on to make AI, which then
empties the grade of any meaning – and the classroom experience too.
Bring back Reed.
