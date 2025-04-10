Does a market economy generate a market culture?

Does a market economy necessarily generate a market culture?
Frank Cunningham wrote an interesting
article on this topic that appeared in the Journal of Social Philosophy in 2005.
Clearly, Cunningham was a student of Karl Polanyi He quotes a pertinent passage
from one of Polanyi’s essays:
“This institutional gadget, which became the dominant force in the economy—now justly described as a market economy—then gave rise to yet another, even more extreme development, namely as a whole society embedded in the mechanism of its own economy—a market society.”
This may seem like an esoteric theme, but, in actuality, it is the central problem of our time. If the one always leads to the other, not only is liberalism sunk, but the ability to meet the enormous environmental challenges that are even now building in the oceans and the heavens is doomed to failure. That will then doom to failure whole swathes of the planet. For instance, the melting of the glacial system in the Himalayas will essential drain the source of water for around 400 to 500 million Indians and Chinese. Although the libertarians, Randians, Trumpians and other fine purveyors of superstition probably don’t know this, without water, people die. The Randians, et al., would probably answer that at least they would die in freedom, able to freely exchange their whole life savings for a couple of cups of water before expiring. And think of the enormous flexibility this would put into the labor market!
But these people are crazy. Unfortunately, at the moment they govern the planet, write the newspapers, and release the bombs. To use the word in the proper sense, they are the terrorist class.
This is my hook to Cunningham’s thesis.
Terror, or fear, is, according to Cunningham, one of the
great connectors between a market economy and a market society. Cunningham
makes the case that what is commonly viewed as greed – that insatiable avarice
for more money driving the ideal type capitalist (he quotes John D.
Rockefeller’s response to the question, how much do you need, by saying – “just
a little more”) is actually driven by the fear that is promoted by one of the
mechanisms of the market – its efficiency. That efficiency depends, in good old
capitalist fashion, on removing ‘unnatural’ restraints to the pricing of
commodities.
“Still, market economies are characterized by expansion of the market into all domains. Part of the explanation for this is greed for profits, but I suggest that at a more primordial level expansion derives from insecurity or, more precisely, fear.
Competition among producers and retailers promotes efficiency by prompting them to make and distribute things that people want and by keeping the costs of those things down—this is the key premise of free market economic theory. But at the same time, competitors must fear each other. Employment of wage labor with the omnipresent threat of dismissal keeps wages down, thus reducing this cost of production or distribution. Privatization of publicly needed goods provides captive markets. From the side of working people and consumers, market economies are also fearful places. Wage laborers must fear dismissal. Market transactions may signal consumer preferences, but they do not guarantee that goods produced in response to those preferences will be affordable.”
Cunningham’s point is that fear is what turns the relation of the economic and social around – in Polanyi’s terms, what makes it the case that, in capitalism, the economy is no longer embedded in social relationships, but social relationships are embedded in the economy.
And how we see how fear and panic are used to drive even the
craziest and most marginal capitalist ideas.
To dispel fear itself – that is the center of Rooseveltian
liberalism. We have to get back to that.
Fear is our biggest hurdle, as Jesus also understood. I think, beyond fears within capitalism, there is also the general fear that if capitalism fails there is nothing else. We (whoever that is) have failed to provide any other possibilities for ourselves. Even now, where can an alternative be described? What Trump does is ludicrous, but I'd love to see such audacity from socialists.
Let me add: it's not just that we're afraid; it's that we believe fear is justified.
Bruce, I'm with you my brotha! But I think Trump's audacity is pathological, I must say,. Dystonia, I believe it is called. A socialist with dystonia as prez would be, well, sorta cool
