The graduate and world history

I was around 15 when Watergate became TV. I was brought up
in a conservative Republican household and considered myself a very
conservative little chirp, so much so that Nixon’s trip to China made me think
he was a bad man – China was communist! I hadn’t yet shucked all of that
bullshit, although by the end of my teen years I was a Marxist – so there you
go. I was helped on the way, though, by Watergate. The President (back then, it
was in Capitals that I thought of the mook) had so obviously and painfully lied,
lied, lied – and I swallowed the press narrative that this was the worst crime
a President could commit.
Later, however, I began to see that there was, to say the
least, some disproportionality here. The lie that the president told that
resulted in the secret bombing of Cambodia and the horrific spread of the war
was skipped over nimbly by the press. The lean towards Pakistan that encouraged
a genocidal civil war in which a million were killed in Bangladesh was also as
nothing. It was the coverup of the break-in to the Dem headquarters (and not,
say, the eternal spying and placing of agents provocateurs with the Socialist
Workers Party, which, as Noam Chomsky pointed out back then, was simply
considered normal and unscandalous by the press) that undid him. Undid him for
months and months of wonderful worldtheater.
History, like all cold cases, depends a lot on trivia. As I
grew into your average paranoid loser leftist, I began to get this. I also
began to get that conspiracy theory might not be true, but it was a great
vehicle for spotlighting the weirdness of ordinary life among the American
elite – and even among the American lumpen. Whether Oswald was or was not a
lone assassin is one thing – but the very social possibility that was inhabited
by his friend, the hairless David Ferrie, was a more important other, at least
as far as the American circus was concerned. The Watergate scandal was
absolutely full of kooks and eccentrics and wheeler dealers. As well, it ultimately made no sense.
I recently re-saw The Graduate, a movie I also
associate with my biologically misspent adolescence. I must have watched for
the first time on our tv set in the basement of the house on Nielsen Court in
November, 1973 – I looked up when it was shown on CBS and the date was November
8. Seeing it now, I wonder if my
misspending biology absorbed that beautiful California landscape – the 60s
landscape, before it was swallowed up by a tide of housing, and that beautiful
red Alfa Romeo speeding Ben towards Elaine at Berkeley – and had any
premonition that the American wanderlust and wonder of the postwar prosperity
would not last my lifetime. I know I wanted the life I saw in movies, contrasting
it with the soggy Georgia hills of my suburban Clarkston neighborhood, where
everything seemed so slow. Now, of course, I return to Atlanta and marvel that
the metro is so multi-culty, so arboreal, so pretty, and I read my lifeline
into the trees I see. And somewhere in that lifeline was Watergate, as it
pinged on the radar of one little white male adolescent.
This is the personal sublime, the comparison of the tiny
firefly light of my existence with the impersonal grandeur of a politics that I
can, I know, do nothing about. Ben in his diving suit is still a striking image
from The Graduate, but my empathy, my identity focus, is much more on Mrs.
Robinson and her eyes, the way she looks there, lying on her side in bed,
listening and not listening to Ben’s nasal patter.
