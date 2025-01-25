auden's new years poem: part one

1.
“Auden and Isherwood arrived in New York on 26 January 1939.
Ice blocks floating on the Hudson greeted them. The afternoon of their arrival
brought news that Barcelona had fallen to Franco; two days later, news reached
them that Yeats had died in the south of France. Taken together these two events
resulted – as Richard Davenport-Hines says in his biography - in Auden' s mood
being a mixture of apprehension and zest.” – Michael Murphy, Neoclassicism,
Late Modernism, and W. H. Auden's 'New Year Letter'
I was prepared, as well as a human unit could be, for the
worst this January. Living in Paris rather cushions me from the American
shocks, but since I was born and bred a redneck, another Calibanish creole from
the states, the shocks nevertheless tingle.
I decided to do a dry January. It was a surprisingly easy
thing to do, and on the plus side, we have thrown out much fewer bottles this
month. On the minus side, there is really something boring and platitudinous
about no wine and no beer, the welcome guests who enter at evening and restore
one’s faith in, well, whatever fuckery one has been engaged in during day.
I also decided to think of the onset, once again, of Trump
in the U.S. – and the continuing decay in France, under the odious Macron – in
conjunction with Auden’s New Year’s Letter, which was his sort of great spell
to dispel the low, dirty decade of the 30s.
Apprehension and zest. Exactly.
2.
I have often tried to put my finger what I find disturbing
about Auden’s poetry; I think it is the preach-y side of it. Inside the clever
enjambments and post-Jazz age cocktails, there is a homily wanting to get out.
Since a sermon is essay-adjacent, I should be more appreciative, I suppose. Yet
the homily always seems to return us to wooly Anglican half-truths, etiolated
since the age of piracy and territorial seizures, since the time that the
English appetite took huge chunks out of the world, into a bunch of teatime
truths, Fabian socialism.
Unfair. I know.
At the root of the evil, I think, is Auden’s growing
conviction that poetry does nothing. Which is derived from the late romantic
divide between art and life, one of those puzzles Auden shared with Yeats. But
far from doing nothing, poetry in the largest sense – the newspapers, the
movies, the radio, etc. etc. – moved the masses as never before. Poetry had
moved out of the village, and out of the salon, via steam and electricity and
Mr. Edison’s inventions.
Yeats was not being just a romantic when he wrote:
“Did that play of mine send out
Certain men the English shot?
Did words of mine put too great strain
On that woman's reeling brain?
Could my spoken words have checked
That whereby a house lay wrecked?”
In the New Year’s Letter, Auden is still arguing this point.
“Art is not life and cannot be
A midwife to society,
For art is a. fait accompli.
What they should do, or how or when
Life-order comes to living men
It cannot say, for it presents
Already lived experience
Through a convention that creates
Autonomous completed states.”
In this, he is anticipating a Cold War order in which art –
poetry, for instance – finds its place outside of politics, and can only be
corrupted if it gets stuck in such small partisan doings. This division, on
which the pathos of the poem depends, strikes me as simply wrong. But to an
extent, I don’t care. That is, I think it is an incorrect map of the world that
is necessary for the poem to work; and the poem does work.
3.
Looking at the small bore authoritarianism which is drifting
out of D.C. – the authoritarianism of post-viagra Trump pitted against the
nudgery of the technocratically smug Democrats – the New Year’s Letter has a
certain timely vibe:
“Twelve months ago in Brussels, I
Heard the same wishful-thinking sigh
As round me, trembling on their beds,
Or taut with apprehensive dreads,
The sleepless guests of Europe lay
Wishing the centuries away,
And the low mutter of their vows
Went echoing through her haunted house,
As on the verge of happening
There crouched the presence of The Thing.
All formulas were tried to still
The scratching on the window-sill,
All bolts of custom made secure
Against the pressure on the door,
But up the staircase of events
Carrying his special instruments,
To every bedside all the same
The dreadful figure swiftly came.”
I love this, and I love that Auden’s filters
authoritarianism through the stylistics of the Who dunnit, of the special
English variety he loved: Agatha Christie at the Parsonage. This should diminish our sense of the boot
coming down – but instead, by domesticating horror, we see how horror has grown
in the domestic space. That it comes to
our bedsides in bedsits; that exiles are our future.
3.
In Michael Murphey’s essay on the poem, there is, as one
would expect, first a bit of situating. Is Auden late modernist?
Post-modernist? Murphey quotes from Randall Jarrell’s review of the poem, which
is already busy doing situation work:
“In April 1941, in a characteristically spirited review of
Auden's recently published The Double Man, Randall Jarrell began by declaring:
In 1931 Pope's ghost said to me, 'Ten years from now the leading young poet of
the time will publish ... a didactic epistle of about nine hundred tetrameter
couplets.' I answered absently, 'You are a fool'; and who on earth would have
thought him anything else. But he was right: the decline and fall of modernist
poetry . . . were nearer than anyone could have believed.”
I find that a rather vexing proposition: “the decline and
fall of modernist poetry” was inscribed in the themes of modernist poetry, with
its re-appropriation of the conversational – literally in some of Apollinaire’s
poems and some bits of the Wasteland – and its strong citational bent make
Auden’s poems, to my eyes, ultra modernist – which, thematically, means the
kind of poetry that takes its reference points from World Literature, like good
little Goethians, rather than from a narrow Anglophone, or at best
cross-Channel, tradition. Auden, writing a poem that is dosed with the
parsonage murder motif from New York City, about the world wide coming of
fascism, has, contrary to Jarrell, put on his hundred mile modernist boots and
gone a-walkin’. Or at least that is my reading.
I have another bit of commentary welling up, here, which
I’ll lay down some other day.
No comments:
Post a Comment