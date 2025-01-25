Saturday, January 25, 2025

auden's new years poem: part one

 

1.

“Auden and Isherwood arrived in New York on 26 January 1939. Ice blocks floating on the Hudson greeted them. The afternoon of their arrival brought news that Barcelona had fallen to Franco; two days later, news reached them that Yeats had died in the south of France. Taken together these two events resulted – as Richard Davenport-Hines says in his biography - in Auden' s mood being a mixture of apprehension and zest.” – Michael Murphy, Neoclassicism, Late Modernism, and W. H. Auden's 'New Year Letter'

I was prepared, as well as a human unit could be, for the worst this January. Living in Paris rather cushions me from the American shocks, but since I was born and bred a redneck, another Calibanish creole from the states, the shocks nevertheless tingle.

I decided to do a dry January. It was a surprisingly easy thing to do, and on the plus side, we have thrown out much fewer bottles this month. On the minus side, there is really something boring and platitudinous about no wine and no beer, the welcome guests who enter at evening and restore one’s faith in, well, whatever fuckery one has been engaged in during day.

I also decided to think of the onset, once again, of Trump in the U.S. – and the continuing decay in France, under the odious Macron – in conjunction with Auden’s New Year’s Letter, which was his sort of great spell to dispel the low, dirty decade of the 30s.

Apprehension and zest. Exactly.

2.

I have often tried to put my finger what I find disturbing about Auden’s poetry; I think it is the preach-y side of it. Inside the clever enjambments and post-Jazz age cocktails, there is a homily wanting to get out. Since a sermon is essay-adjacent, I should be more appreciative, I suppose. Yet the homily always seems to return us to wooly Anglican half-truths, etiolated since the age of piracy and territorial seizures, since the time that the English appetite took huge chunks out of the world, into a bunch of teatime truths, Fabian socialism.

Unfair. I know.

At the root of the evil, I think, is Auden’s growing conviction that poetry does nothing. Which is derived from the late romantic divide between art and life, one of those puzzles Auden shared with Yeats. But far from doing nothing, poetry in the largest sense – the newspapers, the movies, the radio, etc. etc. – moved the masses as never before. Poetry had moved out of the village, and out of the salon, via steam and electricity and Mr. Edison’s inventions.

Yeats was not being just a romantic when he wrote:

“Did that play of mine send out
Certain men the English shot?
Did words of mine put too great strain
On that woman's reeling brain?
Could my spoken words have checked
That whereby a house lay wrecked?”

In the New Year’s Letter, Auden is still arguing this point.

“Art is not life and cannot be

A midwife to society,

For art is a. fait accompli.

What they should do, or how or when

Life-order comes to living men

It cannot say, for it presents

Already lived experience

Through a convention that creates

Autonomous completed states.”

In this, he is anticipating a Cold War order in which art – poetry, for instance – finds its place outside of politics, and can only be corrupted if it gets stuck in such small partisan doings. This division, on which the pathos of the poem depends, strikes me as simply wrong. But to an extent, I don’t care. That is, I think it is an incorrect map of the world that is necessary for the poem to work; and the poem does work.

3.

Looking at the small bore authoritarianism which is drifting out of D.C. – the authoritarianism of post-viagra Trump pitted against the nudgery of the technocratically smug Democrats – the New Year’s Letter has a certain timely vibe:

“Twelve months ago in Brussels, I

Heard the same wishful-thinking sigh

As round me, trembling on their beds,

Or taut with apprehensive dreads,

The sleepless guests of Europe lay

Wishing the centuries away,

And the low mutter of their vows

Went echoing through her haunted house,

As on the verge of happening

There crouched the presence of The Thing.

All formulas were tried to still

The scratching on the window-sill,

All bolts of custom made secure

Against the pressure on the door,

But up the staircase of events

Carrying his special instruments,

To every bedside all the same

The dreadful figure swiftly came.”

I love this, and I love that Auden’s filters authoritarianism through the stylistics of the Who dunnit, of the special English variety he loved: Agatha Christie at the Parsonage.  This should diminish our sense of the boot coming down – but instead, by domesticating horror, we see how horror has grown in the domestic space.  That it comes to our bedsides in bedsits; that exiles are our future.

3.

 

In Michael Murphey’s essay on the poem, there is, as one would expect, first a bit of situating. Is Auden late modernist? Post-modernist? Murphey quotes from Randall Jarrell’s review of the poem, which is already busy doing situation work:

“In April 1941, in a characteristically spirited review of Auden's recently published The Double Man, Randall Jarrell began by declaring: In 1931 Pope's ghost said to me, 'Ten years from now the leading young poet of the time will publish ... a didactic epistle of about nine hundred tetrameter couplets.' I answered absently, 'You are a fool'; and who on earth would have thought him anything else. But he was right: the decline and fall of modernist poetry . . . were nearer than anyone could have believed.”

I find that a rather vexing proposition: “the decline and fall of modernist poetry” was inscribed in the themes of modernist poetry, with its re-appropriation of the conversational – literally in some of Apollinaire’s poems and some bits of the Wasteland – and its strong citational bent make Auden’s poems, to my eyes, ultra modernist – which, thematically, means the kind of poetry that takes its reference points from World Literature, like good little Goethians, rather than from a narrow Anglophone, or at best cross-Channel, tradition. Auden, writing a poem that is dosed with the parsonage murder motif from New York City, about the world wide coming of fascism, has, contrary to Jarrell, put on his hundred mile modernist boots and gone a-walkin’. Or at least that is my reading.

I have another bit of commentary welling up, here, which I’ll lay down some other day.

 

 

 

 

