Puritanism and flirting: American women rock the world

It became a commonplace in the American culture of the 20s
to decry “puritanism”.
Twenties culture was heavily influenced by Mencken, who
played a role similar to Emerson’s (a writer he despised) in the 1840s and
1850s – he somehow became the impresario of American culture. The anti-puritan
note came from Mencken. Puritanism was associated with democracy, socialism,
progressivism, and all the things that Mencken found laughable.
In the Smart Set essays of 1913-15, collected by S.T. Joshi,
Mencken made his most extensive attack on the products of puritanism. In
considering what makes the American different, Mencken bumps into puritanism:
“That further explanation is to be found, I believe, in the
continued survival of a dominating taint of Puritanism in the American
character—a survival no less real and corrupting because many of its outward
evidences have been concealed by time. Since the very dawn of his separate
history, the American has been ruled by what may be called a moral conception
of life. He has thought of all things as either right or wrong, and of the
greater number of them, perhaps, as wrong. He has ever tended, apparently irresistibly,
to reduce all questions of politics, of industrial organization, of art, of
education, and even of fashion and social etiquette, to questions of ethics.
Every one of his great political movements has been a moral movement; in almost
every line of his literature there is what Nietzsche used to call moralic acid;
he never thinks of great men and common men, of valuable men and useless men,
but only of good men and bad men. And to this moral way of thinking he adds a
moral way of acting. That is to say, he feels that he is bound to make an
active war upon whatever is bad, that his silence is equivalent to his consent,
that he will be held personally responsible, by a sharp-eyed, long-nosed God,
for all the deviltry that goes on around him. The result, on the one hand, is a
ceaseless buzzing and slobbering over moral issues, many of them wholly
artificial and ridiculous, and on the other hand, an incessant snouting into
private conduct, in the hope of bringing new issues to light. In brief, the result
is Puritanism.”
This is both Mencken at his best and Mencken at his worst.
We recognize our American cultural politics here – from puritanism to political
correctness. But we also notice elements that are treated as given – right and
wrong, bad and good – that point to something Mencken always lacked: any sense
of dialectic. He could see that the American was, as he put it, a mongrel, but
he couldn’t tear himself away from the basics on which he was brought up in
urban America: hence, the racism, the mistaken idea that traits are immutable,
the misconceived Darwinism. This, too,
is recognizable today. We see it all around us and label it “fascism”, when it
precedes fascism in the Mussolini sense and was “American common sense” among
the movers, shakers and thinkers, from the halls of Harvard to the pages of the
Baltimore Sun.
In 1915, as Mencken was creating his vision of American
cultural politics, Freud published an essay, Zeitgemäßes über Krieg und Tod –
Contemporary observations about war and death, to give an awkward translation. In
this essay about the pleasure principle gone mad, so to speak, there is a
throwaway observation around which has grown a little subliterature, It occurs
in a passage in which Freud is talking about the way death, the fact of death
Our stance with relation to death has a strong effect on our
life. Life is impoverished, it loses interest, when the highest stake in the
game of life – life itself – cannot be wagered. It becomes as shallow, as without
substance, as an American flirt, with which it is presupposed that nothing will
come of it in distinction from a continental love affair, with which both
partners must continually remain aware of the serious consequences.”
This is quite the comparison.
I see Mencken as primarily operating as a misogynist. A
sexist, by cliché and convention, sees a woman as an object – a misogynist sees
a woman as an enemy. The identification of women with puritanism was one of the
presupposed syntheses in the modernist struggle against puritanism. In that
struggle, I think, there is a long misinterpretation of the uniqueness of
American female culture, of what that creole, mongrel crisscrossing was all
about. Freud, I think, was also writing here as a misogynist, but with a vision
of that crisscross culture that helps us understand both the misogyny and the
sexism.
That women’s place in the great national division of
emotional labor was to come at the world ethically was a programmatic truth for
Mencken; in this, he was reflecting a long and even trans-Atlantic tradition. His
own contribution was to given this a name, puritanism, and a carnivalesque
role: the joykiller. Freud, though, saw something else – saw the joy in the
realm of flirting that posed a true threat to the mandarin thinker, to the
thinker’s prestige in general. For without the thinker, what is life worth? By
succedaneum (for the thinker is usually elsewhere when the battle is waged), the
thinker thinks about life and death issues and thus puts into the balance his
own life.
I myself have played the role, here, of seeing through
Mencken and Freud; that’s a bit of impudence on my part. I read both Mencken
and Freud with pleasure, with my hat off, in admiration. But I think they cast
up screens that make it hard to see one of the truly unique contributions of
American culture to world culture, which was a very different form of women’s
culture that was neither the joykiller nor the serious thinker’s muse. From
Daisy Miller to Josephine Baker, there was a different set of co-ordinates, a
different orientation that made the “flirt” possible.
No comments:
Post a Comment