keys to our present predicament, my friend, ally, mother, father, lover ,,,,

Among my keys for understanding our curious epistemological
existential situation, I like those I can find in William James’ most out of
there book, Essays in Radical Empiricism. The “radical” in the book is about
expanding the timid empiricists notion of experience, which is still slotted
into the subject and there pitched against an experienced object, to something
more like the whole of what possibly is. Experience is the field, be it of
quanta or the big bang. It is the material of the possible.
James first disposes of consciousness in the first chapter –
a breathtaking demolition job – and set to work in the second chapter to build
up this world of pure experience.
In James’ terms, one of
the great problems for philosophers (and lovers and voters and drivers
of cars in traffic jams and thieves and cops) is this:
“My experiences and your experiences are “with each other
in various external ways, but mine pass
into mine and yours pass into yours in a way in which your and mine never pass
into one another” (in this prose I can hear the sounds of James’ great pupil,
Gertrude Stein, who gets the tune, here).
To understand this routing problem – and in James, the
method of the route, of going from one place to another, is always the metaphysical
mother – James considers, in the tradition, the problem of knowing itself.
James is a triadic man (just as Decartes is an either/or warrior, and Deleuze
is a fourfold riddler), and he puts his problem like this: “Either the knower
and the known are:
1.
The self-same piece of
experience taken twice over in different contexts; or they are
2.
Two pieces of actual
experience belonging to the same subject, with definite tracts of conjunctive
transitional experience between them; or,
3.
The known is possible
experience either of that subject or another, to which said conjunctive transitions
would lead, if sufficiently prolonged. “
The solution now stands out to me like a star, a malevolent
star, casting its light on what, to my old eyes, looks like the world transformed
by media: the word as entirely the product of the mediate. The world as fandom –
always knowing all about, but never ‘knowing’. In the sense of know in the phrase
“I know him” or “She knows me”. My acquaintance, my friend, my mother, my father, my sibling, my lover. Where the tacit dimension of the self is
included in the mix.
James makes his first move in explaining type one by
invoking the kind of knowledge he calls “knowledge of”.
Knowledge of is research knowledge. Or search knowledge.
That browsers respond to whatever one puts in the box with “searches” seems to
have become, or even was from the beginning, a sort of social instinct, an
unquestioned us of the term that presupposes a certain intentional looking or
journey. The intention in the journey is to find, to fill in, some implicative
object, some correct answer on the fill in the choices test. The search, in
Jamesian speak, reproduces the perceptive act. We see, we touch, we hear, we browse.
What this world does without is … the dream of
transcendental union, the “immediate touch of one by the other.” James imagines
his adversary dismayed that we have moved among “mere intermediaries” and have
left no room, have squeezed out, the transcendental glory of “apprehension”, ‘
in the etymological sense of the word, a leaping of the chasm as by lighting…”
That image! James is, indeed, proposing a deflating, a de-sublimating image of
the world as a compound of “mere intermediaries” – all ands, to what purpose we
do not know, and as we get used to it, do not care. A world of only connect, no
matter what the connection conveys.
I can imagine James’ adversary saying, producing that old cliché
like the canniest poetry, that the map is not the territory. Routes are not the
whole. But in fact that map and the territory are linked the way the shovel and
the hole dug in the ground are linked, parts of an experience that extends
beyond them. Maps change the territory, they reconfigure the territory. The
charts that led Columbus to the New World, the chart which leads the ships
through the supposedly eternal currents and predictable winds, led to the decimation of the natives, the
chopping down of the forests, the slave ships extracting human beings flavivirus
and plasmodium falciparum from one continent to another, the extraction of oil
and coal and the subsequent warming of the atmosphere and the oceans and the
surprisingly quick shifts in the currents that Columbus encountered. It all
happens in the blink of a geological eye. The map is not a description of the
territory, but a symptom of the change that the territory will undergo, and us
with it.
Keys. If they are keys.
No comments:
Post a Comment