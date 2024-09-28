Voices from my dead

Yesterday I was boiling water for oatmeal. As I poured a cup
of oatmeal flakes into the bubbling pot, a voice from nowhere, a voice from my
dead, appeared: it will stick to your ribs. The cartoon bubble works so well to
iconograph the thought process – a liquid like bubble, a soap bubble, inside
which move words or some mentalese equivalent.
So it was like that, a cartoon bubble, and it came out of my
past, maybe sixty years ago, at a table in Clarkston Georgia where my Dad, now
dead, said it, or my Mom, now dead, said it. It was poured into my ear, the ear
that was picking up a version of the world: stick to your ribs.
Probably my Dad. It sounded like the old man.
Of course, even as a child I did not think that oatmeal
literally stuck to your ribs, but the crossing of the evident, gluelike
stickiness of oatmeal and the idea of ribs, something I could feel if I put my
hands to my sides and squeezed my torso, somehow seemed brilliant. Everything
is, eventually, a question of stickiness. Or at least breakfast is: the jam,
the butter, the honey, the eggs.
And here I was far far away from that home, listening to my
dead wake up for a moment, and hand me that phrase again.
Though I’ve been washed in the blood of the multitudinous
wars that have erased the thought of the traditional afterlife from the
hivemind, like anybody else, I also have a sense of the afterlife. Not a plan
or a map. Not a place. But, like a cartoon bubble, a certain definite floating
as weird as the way neural discharges become a breakfast table in the long ago
and a phrase: stick to your ribs. These
things are well below the superficial level of reality in which things are “proved”.
