Curious that not one "Western" government has condemned Israel's acts of terror - if only out of self interest. Moving into the world of exploding phones, computers, etc. is not going to be good for the civilian populations of the West. But lets all flush ourselves down the toilet for Netanyahu
“I’m so bored. I hate my life.” - Britney Spears
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Sunday, September 22, 2024
terrorism of the approved kind
