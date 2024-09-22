Sunday, September 22, 2024

terrorism of the approved kind

 Curious that not one "Western" government has condemned Israel's acts of terror - if only out of self interest. Moving into the world of exploding phones, computers, etc. is not going to be good for the civilian populations of the West. But lets all flush ourselves down the toilet for Netanyahu

