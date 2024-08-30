Three Urns

1. In the preface to Urne Burial,
which was published in 1658, Browne remarks largely on the “sad pitchers”
lately disinterred in Norfolk. Presumably pitchers containing the ashes of
Romans. Romans, as conquerors of
Britain,were technically enemies, but Browne is never stinting in his
humanism, and quotes Horace: We mercifully preserve their bones, and pisse not
upon their ashes.”
Pissing is not a mere random
word, here, for in the burial urn Browne saw the whole anatomy of man, clothed
and unclothed in all of his biological regalia, from birth, digestion and
excretion to death and cremation.
The occasion of Browne’s essay is
simply stated: “In a Field of old Walsingham, not many months past, were digged
up between fourty and fifty Urnes.” Browne’s recent biographer, Hugh
Aldersey-Williams, had the notion that he would, as it were, walk Browne’s life
– go to places which Browne mentions in his works, and see things in those
places that Browne might have seen, relics indeed from the 17th century. A sort
of psychogeography of a life, in the manner of Iain Sinclair, but without the
style. Mostly, of course, the landscape
of Sir Thomas Browne is gone: as are the Walsingham urnes. But
Adersey-Williams, undeterred, went to another site that Browne went to years
after the Walsingham discovery. As in some the voice-over to some reality tv
show contest, A-W gives us the mood music: “The first challenge is to locate
the site. Browne describes the field as ‘lying between Buxton and Brampton, but
belonging unto Brampton’; that is to say within the parish of Brampton.” And he
is off on the treasure hunt.
I am not sure walking Browne’s
life really gets us into Browne’s life: as the biographer does not subdue
himself to the biographical subject, we begin to suspect that we are going to
find out more about the treasure hunting biographer than about the biographer’s
subject, with whom he seems oddly out of tune. For instance, at one point he
calls the Urne Burial maudlin – which seems to be his description of
melancholia. Adersey-Williams is evidently not a blues fan.
I am, though.
In a passage of seventeenth century metaphysical splendour,
Browne saw the urn as both the habitat of the dead and the figure of birth
itself:
“While many have handles, ears,
and long necks, but most imitate a circular figure, in a sphericall and round
composure; whether from any mystery, best duration or capacity, were but a
conjecture. But the common form with necks was a proper figure, making our last
bed like our first; nor much unlike the Urnes of our Nativity, while we lay in
the nether part of the Earth,3 and inward vault of our Microcosme.”
This is the kind of prose that
will find an odd revival in the American twentieth century. Djuna Barnes,
William Faulkner, Eudora Welty, and Cormac McCarthy all, in their own ways, go
back to the syntactical branchings of the seventeenth century masters – partly
because there is something very oral about them, closer to speech than the more
rational rhetoric ofthe 19th century.
2. The spring of 1819 was a great
season for Keats’ poetry. Something in that season worked on Shelley and Byron
too, the romantic crewe which drew such condescension from the New Criticism in
the 20th century, under Eliot’s distaste for disturbances in a tradition he was
making up as a bulwark against social democracy and all its fruits. For the New
Critics, evidently Shelley’s great sonnet, England in 1819, showed the
immaturity that was sloughed off by
“mature” poets. To me, of course, it shows Shelley had a keen eye for the
idiocy of British tradition and politics.
3. Keats was living in Hampstead,
in a “semi-detached villa” that he rented with a friend, Charles Armitage
Brown. Fanny Brawne and her mother lived in another semi-detached villa in the
same subdivision, which gave Keats and Brawne a lot of opportunities to walk
and talk and kiss and not tell, I suppose.
4. More importantly for our
second urn, the Grecian urn of Keats’ poem, Benjamin Robert Haydon, the
impecunious painter, also lived nearby. According to Keats’ biographer, William
Rossetti (Rossetti felt he was infinitely more educated and classy than the
poet, and makes that known in every sentence of his book), Keats would walk
with Haydon in the nearby Kilbourn meadows and “chaunt” his poems, including
the Ode to the Grecian Urn. Haydon,
after all, knew something about Greek Urns. What he told Keats in Kilburn
meadows would be, as Sir Thomas Browne might put it, an interesting topic for
speculation, up there with the songs the Sirens sung: unknowables.
5. In an article entitled The
Shield and the Urn: the search for the source of Keat’s Grecian Urn, I.B.
Cauthen ponders the suggestion that there was really one urn that inspired
Keats. However, he thinks this is unlikely, and that the urn was all in Keats’
fancy, an identi-kit of Grecian urns: “there has been a host of suggestions
concerning the original urn. The Townley Vase in the British Museum, the
Holland House Vase, the Sosibios Vase, illustrated in a four-volume collection
of engravings of art works that Napoleon extorted from Italy, the Borghese Vase
in Piranesi's drawings of vases and candela” all have their devotees – yet all
were merely contributaries, as it were, to the one unravishable urn that Keats
describes in the poem:
6. There exists a drawing of a
Grecian urn attributed to Keats – which looks like the Sosibios Vase. It is as
possible, even probable, that Haydon took Keats to see the catalogues of
antiquities. As important as these models, I think, was the anti-model presented
by the bourgeois notion of beauty of Keats friend, or ex-friend, Leigh Hunt. In
a letter from 1818 to his his brother George, Keats wrote:
“Hunt does one harm by making
fine things pretty and beautiful things hateful. Through him I am indifferent
to Mozart, I care not for white Busts – many a glorious thing when associated
with him becomes a nothing. This distorts one’s mind – makes one’s thoughts
bizarre – Perplexes one in the standards of Beauty.”
The negative image, the glorious
thing made nothing, is negated itself in the Ode. Against Hunt’s knowingness,
Keats does not posit an argument, but a series of questions that have a
supra-argumentative force:
What men or gods are these? What
maidens loth?
What mad pursuit? What struggle
to escape?
What pipes and timbrels? What wild ecstasy?
7. Our final urn is a pot. It appears, weirdly,
in that prose poem of philosophy, the Spirit of Utopia, by Ernst Bloch –
composed during WWI, against which Bloch, to his eternal credit, protested. He
had migrated to Switzerland, and looked back at the German intellectuals, and
especially his mentor, Simmel, with a puzzled horror.
Simmel is important to Bloch’s
pot. Simmel had established the style
that combined the feuilleton and the monograph, a style that finds its way
through Bloch, Benjamin, Kracauer, Adorno and onward – the voice, as it were,
of the Weimar era. Simmel, however, was no Marxist: he supported the German war
effort and made no bones about it – like Thomas Mann. This made him an
unacknowledgable ancestor, unlike Karl Kraus. Kraus was conservative too, but
he hated the war and, as a great hater, aligned it with his other great hatred
– the feuilleton. The poisonous posterity, as he saw it, of Heine.
Simmel, as Adorno notes in his
essay on Bloch, had written an essay on the handle. Turning to this article,
which was published in Philosophical Culture (a very Simmel-esque title) in
1919, we find the characteristics of Simmel’s analytic framework. Simmel begins
by distinguishing the space of the painting – figurative painting is meant –
from the space of everyday life. A distinct mark of the latter is its
tactility. We can touch a painting, but to suppose that a painting is for
touching would be a mistake – a teaching mistake, really. We are meant to
regard the painting, and in so doing, we see the space that the painting, by
its science of perspective, wants us to look at. The space of a painting of a
pot, for instance, is never the space in which
the pot is handled.
“As a piece of metal that is
tangible, weighable, and incorporated into the ways and means of the
surrounding world, a vase is a segment of reality. At the same time, its
artistic form leads an existence completely detached and self-contained, for
which the material reality of the metal is merely the vehicle. A vessel,
however, unlike a painting or statue, is not intended to be insulated and
untouchable but is meant to fulfill a purpose—if only symbolically. For it is
held in the hand and drawn into the movement of everyday life. Thus the vessel
is in two worlds at one and the same time.” [translation found here
https://www.cabinetmagazine.org/issues/60/simmel.php]
Bloch’s preface to the Spirit of
Utopia is almost a direct response to Simmel’s essay – in fact, knowing that
this essay existed was my way of seeing what in the blazes Bloch was doing.
Bloch’s jug – Krug in the German
- is, for one thing, definitely earthy.
Clay is the matter in question, not Simmel’s metal. That earthiness is intended
– the example is not simply an example, a trait that distinguishes
“continental” philosophy from “analytic”. Its earthiness, its humbleness, in a
sense, aligns Bloch’s jug with the “sad pitchers” dug up in English fields in
Browne’s meditation. But even as this jug comes out of the past, a very
Germanic past, it presents itself in the present to the writer, or to anyone
who comes into its space. Space, here, cannot be stripped of location and time.
And, even, of its location in the space of the text – under the more general
heading, Self-encounter. Its oddness as the beginning of a philosophical text
is made even odder by being the beginning of self-encounter. Instead of going
down the path of introspection, we are thrust into the path of exteriority, as
though the self we were going to encounter was outside of us.
“It has often been imitated. That
is harmless, but there are also more expensive antique exemplars, still holding
their sheen, narrownecked, consciously molded, with many flutes, a beautifully
curly head on the neck and a shield on the belly, and these throw the simple
jug in the shadows. Yet for one who loves it, who sees the superficiality of
the expensive jugs, prefers to its brothers the brown, uncouth implement, which
almost lacks a neck, with a wild man’s face and a meaningful snail insignia on
the swell of its belly, sunlight signs.”
Perhaps in this return to the
European peasant, to the “Nordic vulgarisation” of the Italian variant, Bloch
is touching on an aesthetic that could and would go either way in the post
World War I world. An aesthetic that found less and less room for “what wild
ecstasy?”, substituting an irony that knows a little bit too much – that
ignores, in its knowing, Keats question marks; or an aesthetic of reactionary
nostalgia that forced us all to drink and drink the black milk of morning.
