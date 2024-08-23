thoughts on Hemingway

1.
In A Moveable Feast, Hemingway is talking about the
fishermen in Paris, the ones on the banks and the bridges that fish in the
Seine. They fascinate him even though, for his part, he prefers to fish in the
mountains. He’s faithful to trout. He sees these people, though. He talks to
these people. And, he writes, “they are good to know about.”
AMF is built on the principle of what it is good to know
about. Ah, the many things – things that attract adjectives like “warm”, “fine”,
“good”. Good is truly a character in these pages. But as we read Hemingway, we find
that the book is built not only on a thesis, but an anti-thesis: the things
that are bad to know about. The accumulated wreckage, broken relationships,
drunks and suicidal tendencies, writer’s blocks and bogus posturing, these give
us a four decades of what is bad to know about. Yet you don’t know anything if
you don’t know what is bad to know about. The good trivializes itself, the work
becomes meaningless.
When I came to France in 1981 to go to the University of
Montpellier, all the Americans I was with, or at least a goodly number, knew
their AMF. How could they not? We were equipped, in high school and college,
with our Hemingway and Scott F. Plus various foreign films. The desire to spend
a year in France has to nourish itself, in a young mind growing up in
Louisiana, on some longing for the cultural monuments, such as they were.
Of course, since 1981 we are told over and over that a sea
change has come, and that the old masters have been given their showtrials and
exiled to used book stores. I have my doubts, however. I imagine that a goodly
number of the American students who will come to France for their year abroad
next year will have some passing acquaintance with Hem and Hadley and Scott and
Zelda.
My generation and the one that came after might have been
fed a systematically canonized Hemingway. We had to tear down that canon in
order to breath, an exercise in our variously achieved enlightenments. What
this meant is that what was good to think about Hemingway – his stubborn faith
in the true sentence – had to overlap with what was bad to think about
Hemingway – the sexism, homophobia, lust for violence, etc. – in order for us
to think at all well about Hemingway.
In his preface to the book, dated 1960, we read, “if the
reader prefers, this book may be regarded as fiction.” Little did Hemingway know that the
60s would belong to these fictional non-fictions. Hemingway knew that a good
way to think about fact was as fiction, he always knew that. So one reads the
hateful bits about Stein and Ford Madox Ford and one reads the faux prole
posturing about knowing as a boy among hobos that one needed a knife and needed
to show one could and would use it to kill to prevent something awful (presumably
rape sodomy) from happening and one grows to feel about this character that he
is, when all things are said and done, worth the time. It works, somehow.
Or it did. It is hard for me to cast off the pathos of
history, of the history since, and read it as straightly as Hemingway hoped it
would be read, or hoped he would, in general, be read.
2.
