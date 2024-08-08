Thursday, August 08, 2024

The solipsist's lament

 


 

“There is only one perfect place for a camera at any given moment”

sez the rapist god come down from Mount Sinai

(the mountain, all state of the art digital VFX

was diced and sliced into a number of tax deductible G & A

and everybody lunched at the Polo Lounge that day).

 

And isn’t this life itself? Your perfect place

From which to zoom out and in on

Say the fly landing on your lover’s butt

As you are doing your best to keep on fuck.

Your lens mastery, your life, your death.

 

Later you will ask yourself

(in that deflationary never-never

that epilogues all the roll-the-credits life lessons):

What if there is more than one camera?


- Karen Chamisso

