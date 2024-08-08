The solipsist's lament

“There is only one perfect place for a camera at any given
moment”
sez the rapist god come down from Mount Sinai
(the mountain, all state of the art digital VFX
was diced and sliced into a number of tax deductible G &
A
and everybody lunched at the Polo Lounge that day).
And isn’t this life itself? Your perfect place
From which to zoom out and in on
Say the fly landing on your lover’s butt
As you are doing your best to keep on fuck.
Your lens mastery, your life, your death.
Later you will ask yourself
(in that deflationary never-never
that epilogues all the roll-the-credits life lessons):
What if there is more than one camera?
- Karen Chamisso
